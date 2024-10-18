6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Gail falls ill, Bethany comes face to face with intruder, and Ches is in a mess

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bethany receives a shock as she returns home to a masked intruder, Gail gets rushed to the hospital, and young love is expressed.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee has a nasty feeling and starts to back out after offering Lauren a place to stay.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Bethany faces an unexpected surprise (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany faces a masked intruder

Bethany finally returns home from the hospital after her terrible ordeal in Turkey. Sarah gets a call from an unknown number. But she’s too distracted by her emotional daughter to pick up.

It appears Damon is trying to get through to her…

After settling Bethany down in the flat, Sarah pops to the shops to pick up some food.

However, Bethany hears a strange sound and comes out from her bedroom to see a masked intruder in the living room.

She scrambles to hide herself, but is she too late?

Gail hurts her arm (Credit: ITV)

2. Gail gets rushed to hospital

The Platts’ luck seems to be getting worse as Gail gets rushed away in an ambulance.

Carla tells David and Shona that she’s made an offer on the Platt house. They’re not happy to hear the news…

Later on, David and Sarah pick a fight with Jesse, clearly not trusting him. Feeling at the end of her tether, Gail then tells the kids to leave.

Jesse puts himself to work by trying to locate Lily’s bicycle pump. He rummages in a cupboard, but ends up making a shocking discovery.

Jesse doesn’t have time to dwell, however, as Gail calls out. He finds her struggling to breathe and clutching her arm in pain.

An ambulance is then quickly called.

It all seems too much for Dee-Dee… (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee has second thoughts

Lauren is still delighted at Dee-Dee’s offer to let her and Frankie move in to her flat.

She buys Dee-Dee a big thank you bunch of flowers. The social worker then turns up, as Dee-Dee makes some tea.

However, while reaching in the cupboard, Dee-Dee then finds an old love note from Joel.

Feeling overwhelmed, she darts out of the flat, leaving Lauren and the social worker behind.

Is Lauren’s presence just too much for Dee-Dee to cope with?

Love is in the air (Credit: ITV)

4. Lauren and Max confess their feelings

We feel a love triangle brewing for Lauren, who is still on edge following Joel’s investigation.

With Bobby wanting to know what they’re both hiding, and with Lauren wanting a distraction from Joel’s funeral, she invites him to see little Frankie at the hospital.

Later on, Max supports Lauren at the hospital and admits that he has feelings for her. Whilst taken aback, Lauren admits that she feels the same way…

Leanne prepares to move out (Credit: ITV)

5. Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne moves out

Separation proceedings are in full swing, with Leanne and Nick dividing up their belongings so she can move out.

Sam is very clearly affected by their split, as he watches on emotionally.

Nick apologises to Leanne for how things ended up, but he might make a rookie error…

With Toyah moving into her new place, Nick then offers to help her with the move.

Will this just make tensions even worse with Leanne?

Things could be getting worse for Chesney… (Credit: ITV)

6. Gemma struggles

With Gemma struggling to cope at work, Kit offers her his mate’s place in the Lake District.

She has been having a hard time grieving Paul, and needs a little breather.

Whilst Gemma’s away, Chesney struggles to get Joseph to his skiing trip on time.

With Dev ordering Ches to do a deep clean of the kebab shop by Friday, things turn even more stressful when Kirk minds the counter… unaware that a health inspector has entered the shop.

Could Chesney’s job be on the line?

