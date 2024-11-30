Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Shona gets injured during car accident chaos

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Shona’s left with a broken arm as she lies to David about the cause of her injuries.

Max is also alarmed when baby Frankie is rushed to hospital with mysterious bruises.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Shona’s mysteriously injured

With David telling Shona to sleep on the sofa, she gets a text and then heads out, knocking on a hotel door… Later on, she returns home with an injured arm and lies to David that she fell down the stairs and broke her arm in two places.

She also tells David that she tore her coat whilst falling… But, in truth, she’s been at the station after almost being run over by a car linked to a vehicle of Debbie’s that was stolen…

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Gail has some news

Gail and Jesse gather the Platts, ready to make a huge announcement. However, when Harry emerges with a bundle of cash, David and Jesse try to keep a straight face.

At the Bistro, the Platts are gathered once more as Gail insists Eileen joins them. Sarah brings a quiz, with Eileen using it to mock Gail at every given chance.

3. Concerns for Frankie

Joel’s parents turn up and invite Dee-Dee to a memorial service for Joel’s birthday. Dee-Dee sees Max approaching with Frankie in the pram and tries to guide Gus and Anthea away. Max is horrified when he realises who he’s just introduced Frankie too…

Gus and Anthea meet with solicitor Cliff but quickly end it when Max and Frankie turn up. Max then invites Joel’s parents back to No.8 and leaves them to watch Frankie while he goes upstairs quickly.

Max panics when he realises that they’ve gone when he comes back down. Later on, Lauren worries when she hears that Frankie’s being taken to hospital for tests after bruises were found on his body. What’s wrong with Frankie?

Coronation Street spoilers: 4. Evelyn’s ready to fight

Evelyn opens her Christmas present from Roy and is thrilled to find a backgammon set. Evelyn then sets up the board in the pub but Steve spills his beer all over it.

Evelyn’s devastated and sends Steve a letter to inform him that she’s ready to take him to the small claims court. Steve decides to pay Evelyn the £325 she demanded after getting some advice from Alya. Evelyn then fesses up and admits that she faked the letter. Alya then invites Evelyn to a criminal law lecture, but she soon starts stealing a name badge off the table…

5. Kit and Craig clash

With Debbie’s car being taken and involved in a crash, Kit catches Craig looking at the CCTV again. Kit then intervenes and makes it clear that he’s the one in charge of the case. How will this go down with Craig?

6. Kit and Daisy get close

Bethany’s not happy when she catches Jenny wearing her top. Tensions are high between her and Daisy, as Sarah tells Bethany to forgive Daniel or dump him. Later, Daisy invites Kit to share a drink with her. But, will sparks fly?

Coronation Street spoilers: 7. Mason hits back

A lad steals Dylan’s bag but Mason manages to grab it back after a showdown in the precinct. Mason then tells Dylan that he must meet up with him at lunch. But, what is he plotting?

