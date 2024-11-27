Exclusive: Here’s what would happen to Coronation Street Lauren and baby Frankie next according to a legal expert

Lauren Bolton is fighting to stay with her son in a mother and baby unit in the prison currently on Coronation Street. But, she might not get her way.

A decision is yet to be made on whether Frankie can stay with Lauren. Alternative arrangements will be needed to be made if he cannot.

But, what would actually happen to Lauren and Frankie in real life? Here’s what a legal expert has to say…

Lauren is hoping she gets her way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren wants Frankie to stay with her in prison

On the cobbles, Lauren is currently on remand for the murder of Joel Deering after striking him on the head with a rock. She then threw his dead body into the river.

Kit Green recently arrested Lauren, leaving baby Frankie to be cared for by a foster carer.

On Monday night (November, 25), Lauren had a meeting with the prison team. She asked to be sent into a mother and baby unit with Frankie.

They explained that they had to consider Frankie’s best interests. Lauren would only be allowed to be with Frankie until he reached 18 months anyway.

Dee-Dee then fought in Lauren’s corner. She explained that keeping Frankie away from his mum could be detrimental to him.

Lauren feared that things would not go her way though. She then asked Max if he’d be able to care for Frankie instead. But, the Platts weren’t so sure this would be a good idea…

The decision is a complicated one to make (Credit: ITV)

Legal expert explains what would happen next for Lauren

So, what would the likelihood of Lauren getting to raise Frankie in the mother and baby unit actually be if this was real life? A legal expert has now explained the situation.

Matt Corn, Partner and Head of Serious Crime at Olliers in Manchester (one of the country’s leading law firms), explained: “At trial, it will be for the prosecution to prove (beyond reasonable doubt) that Lauren’s use of force was not proportionate nor reasonable and that it did not amount to the defence of another. They have to prove that it was unlawful and that she intended to kill Joel or at least cause him really serious harm.

“It is likely of course that her lawyers will seek in any trial to bring up Joel’s previous violent conduct which, it may be argued made Lauren believe Joel would have killed Max had she not intervened.

“In the meantime because of the time it takes for a criminal case to get to trial, Lauren could be on remand for at least 6 months. The question arises as to what will happen to her newly born baby boy Frankie?

What will happen to Frankie?

“Well, the current position is that a female prisoner with a child under 18 months old can apply to bring the baby to prison with them. There are 6 women’s prisons in the UK with Mother and Baby Units. Once a child reaches 18 months old however it will be social services that usually arrange care for the child.

“If Lauren applies for a place in a mother and baby unit, the admissions board will decide if it is the best thing for the child or not. No doubt social services and other bodies will be consulted about risk etc.

“If Lauren is granted permission for Frankie to join her, but is then found guilty of murder (which would result in life imprisonment with a likely minimum of 15-20 years to serve) the prison will not allow Frankie to remain with Lauren at the prison once he reaches 18 months old. “

