Coronation Street has just aired a huge Joel whodunnit killer reveal – but fans aren’t impressed with the culprit’s identity, deeming it a ‘letdown.’

Tonight’s episode (Friday, November 15th) saw Joel’s murder mystery storyline come to a dramatic end.

In flashback scenes, viewers saw Lauren be the one to hit Joel on with a rock before teaming up with Max to throw his dead body over a bridge.

Lauren struck the final blow (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren killed Joel

On Wednesday night (November 13), Max went to the police station and confessed to killing Joel in self-defence on the night of September 27th.

However, tonight, viewers found out that his wasn’t actually the truth. Instead, Lauren had also been at the scene of the crime and was the true killer.

In a flashback, as Max and Lauren followed Joel via the tracking app, Max told Lauren to wait in the car. During a showdown, Joel then tried to strangle Max but came to a grisly end when Lauren appeared and hit him with a rock.

With Joel immediately dying on the railway tracks, the pair then moved his lifeless body and chucked him in the river.

They then made a plan to throw the rock away and dispose of Joel’s suitcase at the tip the next day.

Back in the present day, Lauren was brought in for questioning but Max ultimately stuck to his story and took all responsibility for killing Joel. Lauren did save his life after all…

Despite Max doing his best to protect Lauren, Kit still had his doubts. He reckoned they were lying. And, he’d be right to think so…

Fans didn’t like the reveal (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans fume over ‘waste of time’ reveal

With Corrie hyping up the big killer reveal tonight after a month of waiting to find out, fans have now taken to social media to share their frustration over Lauren being the one to finish Joel off.

One viewer went in hard on X, writing: “Quite possibly the worst episode of #CoronationStreet I have ever seen.” Ouch!

Another said: “Loooool this has been a shit show. Oh dear. Cannot watch this again.”

A further comment froma disgruntled fan read: “Let me rant for a second: I love a bit of Corrie and this Joel storyline has been so good but the reveal of who actually killed him and how was very underwhelming, personally I think they’ve ruined the story now. Her killing him was so obvious.”

Will there be yet another twist to redeem the storyline? Let’s see…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

