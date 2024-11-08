Coronation Street has confirmed the final couple of suspects to be added to the Joel whodunnit list. And, also a new promo has also been released.

Lauren and Max are the final two suspects to join the list as the truth readies itself to come out.

To add to this, a new promo has been released. And, a special live follow-up ep hosted by Sharon Marshall will air on ITVX. This will air straight after the big whodunnit reveal on Friday (November 15th.)

Lauren and Max have been added (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel whodunnit reveal

Corrie is set to reveal what really happened to Joel next Friday, and two final suspects have now been added to the list – Lauren Bolton and Max Turner.

A new promo has now been released, titled ‘Joel’s final chapter’ in the lead-up to this exciting episode which will see flashbacks to Joel fearing his life on the railway tracks on September 27th.

In a new flashback to air on Monday night (November 11th), viewers will also be taken back to Carla’s version of events from that night. It will soon become clear that she left the factory and was calling out to Max and Lauren on the Street in the middle of the night…

But, whodunnit? All will be revealed by the end of next week… Eek!

So, whodunnit? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie to air live special whodunnit follow-up episode

Following on from Friday’s episode, a special live follow-up episode will then be uploaded onto ITVX at 9pm, straight after the big reveal.

With what’s set to be the soap’s ‘biggest whodunnit ever,’ Sharon Marshall will then host ‘Coronation Street Live – Killer on the Cobbles. ‘

This will see a series of exclusive live interviews with cast take place and also their reaction to Joel’s killer’s identity.

It’s set to be a big soap event! And, we’re so excited to see what really happened to Joel. And, who was really responsible for his grisly end…

Watch Corrie’s latest whodunnit promo here!

