Coronation Street: 4 huge theories on what Carla Connor is hiding as she’s added to the list of Joel murder suspects

In Coronation Street, Carla Connor has been added to the list of murder suspects in the Joel whodunnit, but what exactly is she hiding?

A flashback saw her heading out of the factory, clearly having seen something…

Here’s are four top theories on what Carla could be hiding after THAT flashback!

Does it link to the noise at the Platt house? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Carla theory: 1. The noise at the Platt house

From where Carla was standing, she could’ve easily been looking at the Platt house.

Lauren mentioned a short while ago that she and Max heard a noise coming from the Platts’ garden on the night that Joel died. But, could Carla have seen something that connects to this and explains the noise?

One fan wondered: “Whatever happened here must explain the sound at the Platts’ house that night surely.”

Dee-Dee had a crowbar… (Credit: ITV)

2. Dee-Dee with a crowbar

In Dee-Dee’s flashback, she was seen approaching Joel at his car on the night he died. She was holding a crowbar…

After this incident, she could be seen washing her hands of blood at home.

Did Carla see Dee-Dee with this crowbar? Well, one fan reckons so!

The fan suggested: “Carla flashback! Those footsteps sounded like a woman’s to me. Maybe she saw Dee-Dee with the crowbar?”

Is Betsy in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Carla theory: 3. Betsy in trouble

We know that Betsy was being threatened by Joel… and we know that Carla has been getting close to Betsy’s mum, Lisa, recently.

Carla’s been looking out for Betsy, whilst also trying to build up a ‘friendship’ with Lisa… But, did Carla see something that could land Betsy in trouble? Is she trying to protect both her and Lisa by keeping the truth a secret?

One fan wondered: “I think she maybe saw Joel, maybe Betsy was there and she didn’t wanna say anything bc she would look guilty.”

Did Carla do it? (Credit: ITV)

4. She killed Joel?

Of course, with Carla hiding a secret from the night Joel died, it is possible that she saw him after leaving the factory and decided to teach him a lesson…

With Carla being added to the list of whodunnit suspects, could she have finished him off?

One viewer questioned: “I wonder if Carla killed Joel & Lisa took the hit to defend her hence the bruises?”

