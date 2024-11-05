Coronation Street fans were expecting to see Lauren Bolton in the Joel whodunnit murder suspect line-up – but she’s not there yet!

With seven suspects now on the list, the net is closing in on Joel Deering’s true killer.

But, whodunnit? And, did Lauren Bolton have anything to do with Joel’s death?

Who killed him? (Credit: ITV)

Joel whodunnit

On September 27th, Joel Deering was killed. His body was then found a short while later in the river.

Police realised that Joel’s death wasn’t a suicide… he was actually killed. He had suffered two blows to the head by a crowbar or something similar.

So far, Ed and Ronnie are both suspects after plotting to teach Joel a lesson with a crowbar. Mason and Dee-Dee also had crowbars.

Carla and Lisa also both joined the suspect list, with Kit Green becoming the latest addition to the whodunnit list of names.

But, now fans have questioned the absence of one significant character on this list – Lauren Bolton!

Fans suspect Lauren… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by Lauren whodunnit list absence

Viewers will know that Kit quizzed Lauren on where she was on the night of September 27th. Lauren also mentioned hearing a noise from the Platt garden on that night…

If anybody wanted Joel dead, it would be Lauren. After all, he did groom her, attack her and leave her for dead himself. And to add to this, he tried to abort their unborn baby! The woman has motive!

Now, fans think that Lauren would be a really obvious suspect. They think that she should definitely be a whodunnit suspect despite her not being on the list yet.

One fan wrote: “I find it crazy that Lauren hasn’t been a suspect yet especially, with her past history with Joel.”

Another viewer argued that Lisa Swain is innocent, and that Kit should be investigating Lauren instead: “It’s too obvious to be her… I’m saying Lauren, and she had assistance in dumping the body.”

A third person added: “Got to be Lauren or Kit because none of the old regulars are leaving. Only Kit is strong enough to throw him in the river.”

But, did Lauren kill Joel? Does she deserve to make it onto the whodunnit list?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.