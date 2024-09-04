Coronation Street fans are certain a Whodunnit is on the cards, with Joel Deering set to end up six feet under.

Joel’s true colours have recently been revealed after it was confirmed he was behind the disappearance of Lauren Bolton. The solicitor groomed the teenager and got her pregnant.

He also tried to poison Lauren to get rid of his son. The truth has since come out though – with ex Dee-Dee, Lauren and DS Lisa Swain determined to bring him down.

But now, fans reckon the end is near for Joel – with an epic Whodunnit set to play out on screens.

Joel’s true colours have been revealed recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street villain Joel to get killed off?

Despite rocking up to Weatherfield as a good guy last year, Joel has proven himself to be one of the nastiest villains on the soap recently.

Fortunately, his fiancé Dee-Dee has cottoned on to him – and despite being heartbroken and devastated about all of his lies, she has made it her mission to take him down.

Meanwhile, DS Lisa Swain has also tirelessly pursued dodgy solicitor Joel over the raft of crimes against Lauren Bolton. What’s more, her daughter, Betsy, was threatened by Joel after she attempted to blackmail him.

But viewers are certain that Joel’s comeuppance is near – as they have predicted a Whodunnit could be taking place.

Fans reckon he could get killed off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Whodunnit storyline

Over on social media, Corrie viewers shared their theory that Joel could meet a grisly end in the form of a soap Whodunnit.

“Random theory but Joel is gonna get killed with a whodunnit attached and the three women who hate him most will be in the frame,” said one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Someone else added: “Joel gonna make next ‘whodunnit’ storyline? There’s a few involved like to see him deep in canal trapped inside car rooftop box.”

Could Dee-Dee be the one to put Joel six feet under? (Credit: ITV)

What else did Corrie fans say?

A third also mused: “Are they gonna kill Joel in a “whodunit”? With the tracker and him being a [expletive]?”

Another fan predicted Joel’s death as well as heartbreaking new storyline for Dee-Dee. They wrote: “Prediction – Joel will die courtesy of swain, Lauren and DeeDee and an overly invested DeeDee will end up with psychosis.”

