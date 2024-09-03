Coronation Street: Adam Barlow’s had ANOTHER hair change – and fans are ecstatic

Fans of Coronation Street are delighted as Adam Barlow debuted his latest hairstyle during a conversation with Dee-Dee on Monday’s episode (September 2).

Adam, played by Sam Robertson, is no stranger to switching up his hair-dos, but his latest close shave has been a huge hit with Corrie fans.

The conversation involved Adam telling Dee-Dee to step back from her role due to the recent drama with her ex-fiancé, Joel.

Adam sported a new hairstyle on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Barlow’s hair debut

Adam said to Dee-Dee in their office: “I’ve been on to the solicitors regulation authority and I’ve told them you are straight as a dye.”

Dee-Dee replied: “Thank you. But? ” Adam added: “Now the police are looking into it. No smoke without fire and all that.”

“Except Joel started the fire,” Dee-Dee continued. Adam agreed: “Undoubtably but it’s bad for business. She asked: “You mean, I’m bad for business?

“If you want to get rid of me Adam…” He stopped her: “Don’t be daft. As if. I just think you should maybe step down for a bit. Dee-Dee asked: “So like work from home? Less physical? ” Adam said: “I mean, step aside, step away. Just until things pan out.”

Dee-Dee tried to fight back but Adam simply apologised and said he’d give her full pay as she stepped aside.

Adam usually has wild, long hair (Credit: YouTube)

Fan approval for Adam new do

While the serious conversation caused stress for Dee-Dee, fans were fixated on Adam’s latest do. He debuted a much shorter cut, which was longer and top and shorter on the sides.

Social media fans flooded X with comments of adoration. “Adam Barlow’s haircut was the biggest plot twist of the night. Can never keep up with his hairstyles.”

Another wrote: “Adam looks so fit with his new haircut.” A third fan penned: “Adam’s hair deserves it’s own special week of episodes.”

“Big fan of Adam’s haircut,” noted a fourth. Others agreed and a fifth added: “Oh wow. Adam got a buzz cut.”

