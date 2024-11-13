Coronation Street: As it’s revealed Max pushed Joel off a bridge, here’s what happens next

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 13), saw a flashback reveal that Max pushed Joel Deering over a bridge.

On the night of September 27th, Max hit Joel with a rock before pushing him into the river.

But, did Max really kill Joel with these actions? Here’s everything we know about what happens next!

Max attacked Joel in self-defence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max confessed to killing Joel

This evening, after Lisa Swain was freed following her night stay in a cell, Carla told Dee-Dee and Lisa that she’d seen Lauren and Max with Joel’s suitcase on the night of his death.

She’d previously visited the pair at the hospital but they failed to explain themselves, prompting Carla to go to the police.

With the police desperate to speak to Lauren and Max, the pair started planning their escape plan. Max told Lauren to fetch supplies for Frankie and meet him in twenty minutes, ready to catch a ferry and start a new life together where nobody knew them.

However, Lauren then returned to the old flat to find a letter from Max… he’d handed himself into the police for Joel’s death.

He then told Kit in a police interview room that he had a fight with Joel but had hit him on the head with a rock in self-defence.

Max then pushed Joel’s body off the railway tracks and over a bridge after confirming that he was dead, with his dead body then landing in the river.

At the police station, a horrified David saw Max head down to his cell…

Who killed Joel? (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: Friday whodunnit reveal

This Friday (November 15th) will see viewers finally find out the truth about what really happened to Joel as his true killer is revealed.

Whilst it looks as though Max killed Joel, viewers will only find out the killer’s true identity during Friday’s episode.

This will see a series of flashbacks happen as Kit tries to piece together what really went on that night, as viewers are taken back to the night of September 27th.

After this, a special live Coronation Street follow up episode will air which will see Sharon Marshall interview cast on their reactions to the killer identity reveal. This will air on ITVX after Friday’s episode finishes at 9pm.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.