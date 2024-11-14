Over on Coronation Street, a flashback saw Max push Joel off a bridge after hitting him with a rock – but, is all as it seems?

Last night (Wednesday, November 13), Max admitted to killing Joel on the night of September 27th.

But, now a new fan theory suggests that Max’s version of events were a cover for someone else’s…

Max owned up to it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max confessed to killing Joel

Last night on the cobbles, Carla turned up at the hospital to see Max and Lauren on the day that baby Frankie was being discharged.

She then quizzed them on why they had Joel’s red suitcase with them on the night of his death.

With the pair failing to give Carla a good enough reason, she went to the police before telling Lisa and Dee-Dee about what she knew.

Max and Lauren then headed to Joel’s old flat to hideout and Kit started searching for them. Max gave Lauren some money to buy baby supplies, suggesting that they took Frankie and went on the run.

Later on, Lauren returned from the shop to find a letter from Max. He’d backtracked on their plan and was actually handing himself into the police for killing Joel.

Max then told Kit at the station that he’d hit Joel with a rock in self-defence whilst on the railway tracks.

Realising that he’d killed him, a flashback then saw Max push Joel’s body over the bridge and into a river.

Max was then taken to a cell on suspicion of murder.

Did Lauren actually kill Joel? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Max covering for killer Lauren?

With the true killer being revealed on Friday (November 15th), fans are still expecting a huge twist, noting that this would mean that Max didn’t actually finish Joel off.

Now, an interesting fan theory suggests that Max’s flashback may have actually been a retelling of what happened to Lauren but Max had made out that he was the one to kill Joel so that Lauren could remain free and be with Frankie.

One fan said: “Who thinks it was Lauren that landed the killer blow? I believe Max is covering for her. Though I still think Kit has something to do with it.”

Another fan agreed: “I definitely think Lauren killed Joel & Max is protecting her!!”

A third person added: “The twist could be that there’s no twist, and it simply is Max. Or Max is covering for Lauren.”

The truth will finally be revealed (Credit: ITV)

Whodunnit reveal

This Friday at 8pm, Corrie will air it’s hour-long Joel whodunnit killer reveal episode as flashbacks reveal what really happened on the night of September 27th.

After this, a special live episode will air on ITVX at 9pm in which Sharon Marshall will interview cast members and will get their reactions over the killer’s identity. But, is it Lauren? Or, is it another one of the suspects? All remains to be seen…

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What did you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.