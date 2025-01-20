Coronation Street character Kate Connor hasn’t been seen since 2019 but fans are now begging for her to return to the soap to save sister Carla.

With Carla needing a new kidney urgently, she’s been considering taking up her murderous brother Rob’s offer.

But, fans have now realised that there’s a much simpler solution to all of this, if only Carla would pick up the phone and ring Kate.

Fans want Kate back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call out Kate Connor plot hole in Carla kidney storyline

In Weatherfield, Carla needs a new kidney after suffering from sepsis and has few options. Bobby paid a visit to Carla’s brother Rob in prison and explained the situation though, prompting him to offer to be Carla’s donor.

However, taking Rob up on his offer would cost her £100,000. With Carla then asking Jenny and Daisy to pay her back the money they stole from her, and also taking a loan from Betsy, fans have now pointed out that none of this was necessary.

She could’ve just phoned her sister Kate and asked her for one of her kidneys instead. She was a match the first time around when Carla first had a kidney transplant, with fans baffled as to why she hasn’t even been mentioned this time.

One fan wrote: “The one plot hole with this Carla storyline… Back in 2018, Kate actually tested positive as a match for Carla. So Carla could just ask Kate to come back to the UK to do it. I’m sure Kate would be willing. So Carla really doesn’t need to raise this £ or contact Rob at all.”

Another fan commented: “No mention of Carla’s sister who was a match! Plot holes again.”

A third person added: “No one’s going to mention Kate Two Kidneys, are they?”

Another viewer shared: “Wait, so Carla somehow can’t find the means to raise the 100k she needs but yet almost bought the Platts’ so what happened to that money? Surely it’d be cheaper to just fly Kate home. Also totally could see her offering Betsy shares in the factory, repaying her that way.”

Carla would rather pay £100k it seems… (Credit: ITV)

Could Kate return to help Carla?

In theory, Kate could temporarily stop her travels around Europe to nip back to Weatherfield and donate a kidney. But, it seems that Carla doesn’t want to risk having a loved one help her out.

She’s already rejected both Ryan and Bobby’s offers to be her donor, but as she doesn’t have a good bond with brother Rob, she’s decided she has little choice but to take a kidney from him.

With actress Faye Brookes busy on stage in Chicago the Musical, it seems unlikely that she’ll reprise her role on Coronation Street anytime soon. A recast is always an option though, but Rob is rather adamant that he’s the right fit to save Carla’s life. Could Kate Connor return to save Carla though?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Abi suffers visions of Seb

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!