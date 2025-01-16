Coronation Street fans have predicted that Rob Donovan is plotting his escape from prison – and he is using his ill sister to his advantage.

Recently, Bobby visited Rob and asked him to donate a kidney to Carla to help save her after she suffered kidney damage from sepsis.

But, as Rob vows to help his sister, fans suspect he’s plotting something dodgy.

Rob claims to have found God (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob using Carla to escape prison?

Bobby visited his dad this year in prison and asked him to help Carla get a new kidney. Rob was sceptical at first but then agreed to help his family out.

He told Bobby that he’d found God and had turned to religion, making him a changed man.

Carla then visited him in prison last night (Wednesday, January 15), and heard him out as Rob tried to convince her that he was genuinely telling the truth. But now fans think he’s just using Carla for a hospital trip so that he can escape from prison and go on the run.

One fan suggested: “My guess is that Rob is pushing Carla to take his kidney. Not out of love for his sister but he’s going to try & escape from prison once in hospital.”

Another person said: “It’s obvious that Rob is helping Carla because he wants to escape from the hospital.”

A third fan added: “Is that prison guard gonna end up being Rob’s dodgy gf, helping him plan an escape while he goes to hospital to donate a kidney (which he has no intentions of donating)? Looking forward to watching how it pans out. Love seeing Rob back, always love Carla, love the Swains.”

The kidney transplant will be costly (Credit: ITV)

Will Carla get her hands on Rob’s kidney?

In upcoming Coronation Street spoilers, Carla considers taking up Rob on his offer. However, she then learns that she must go private and it will cost her £100k to keep prisoner Rob in hospital for the surgery.

But, being low on options, can Carla find the cash? And, will Rob even be a match for the transplant?

