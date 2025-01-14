Coronation Street: Fans thrilled as ‘the old Rob’ returns – but what exactly is he plotting?

Coronation Street fans have been delighted by the return on Rob Donovan’s villainous ways after a prison hostage scene.

Last night’s episode (Monday, January 13), saw Bobby visit his dad Rob in prison before Matty Radcliffe pulled out a knife.

And, now, fans are thrilled with the return on Rob’s villainous ways. But, what plan does he have up his sleeve?

Bobby feared for his life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob and Matty staged a hostage situation

Bobby decided to lie to Ryan that he was going into town with Max yesterday when in reality he was visiting Rob to ask him to donate a kidney to Carla.

Rob told Bobby that he’d found God and was a reformed man, considering giving a kidney to Carla. However, just then, Matty Radcliffe, who was also in the prison visiting room, pulled out a knife and held a security guard hostage.

As Matty then held Bobby at knifepoint, Rob tried to persuade Matty to put it down before suggesting that he could turn things around by finding faith in God.

Rob then lunged towards Matty, wrestling with him before pinning him up against the wall. Bobby then sobbed into his dad’s shoulder, thanking him for saving his life.

At the end of the episode though, it turned out that Rob has ’employed’ Matty to stage the whole hostage situation.

Rob’s just how we remember him (Credit: ITV)

Fans delighted by villain Rob’s return

Despite Rob adopting the whole reformed prisoner facade, the twist at the end of last night’s Corrie proved that he’s still very much a villain – and fans are loving it.

One fan commented: “Oohh what a lovely Rob twist!,” with another person commenting: “There he is, the old Rob…”

A third person shared: “Rob Donovan ILY.” A fourth viewer added: “Well played, Rob.”

This excitement follows many fans being ecstatic over the news that Rob would be returning for a substantial stint.

It seems that Rob hasn’t actually changed much since killing Tina McIntyre after all, despite him wanting us to believe otherwise.

Rob tries to get through to his sister (Credit: ITV)

What is Rob plotting?

It seems that Rob’s got some sort of plan up his sleeve but it is unclear what this could be. Does he want to make amends with his son and be viewed as some sort of hero? Does he want revenge somehow for his family leaving him to rot in prison?

Coronation Street spoilers for the coming weeks reveal that Carla visits Rob in prison as he tries to prove to her that he’s changed for the better. Carla considers taking a kidney from him… but it will cost her £100k for the surgery. Where will she get the money from?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

