In Coronation Street, Rob made his highly anticipated return last night (January 9) – and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Carla and her family were devastated to learn she was going to need another kidney transplant. And so they began thinking about possible donors.

This sent Bobby somewhere he hadn’t been in a really long time – the prison to see his dad.

Viewers have never seen Bobby and Rob together in a scene, so the episode was a real treat.

Fans rejoice as ‘legend’ returns to our screens (Credit: ITV)

Fans were happy to have Rob back

Rob was happy to see Bobby, but made him aware just how annoyed he was that his son had cut him off and chose Carla’s side.

But when Rob said that family was the most important thing to him – Bobby decided this was his chance to reveal why he was really there.

Initially Rob was angry at his son for asking him, and the visit didn’t end well when Bobby revealed he didn’t believe Rob’s version of events.

But later in the episode, Rob called him to apologise. And to suggest he came into visit him again to discuss the situation.

He’s only been back for one episode so far, but fans are loving having Rob on their screens again.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the episode aired, viewers shared their love for the Corrie bad boy. And revealed just how much they missed him.

One wrote: “Rob Donovan is back, what a legend.”

Another gushed: “Welcome back Rob. One of my faves. A long time needed.”

A third praised: “One episode in and it’s like Rob has never been away.”

But while they’re all happy to have them back, many don’t think he has actually changed that much.

A viewer wrote: “Rob seems a lot darker this time around compared to when we last saw him…”

Rob apologised to Bobby and asked him to come back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Rob’s history

The last time Rob appeared on our screens was way back in 2017 after escaping from prison.

He’s currently serving time for the murder of Tina McIntyre. Up until he arrived to the Street, Bobby believed it was self defence. But he quickly realised that wasn’t the case.

However, now he is once again on our screens, will we see a brand new Rob? We have missed him!

