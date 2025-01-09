As Rob Donovan returns to Coronation Street, here’s a look back at his murderous time on the cobbles

Rob Donovan in Coronation Street is the younger brother of Carla Connor and is also the dad of Bobby Crawford.

And now he’s back to help Carla get a new kidney. Rob is currently in jail, serving time for murdering fan fave Tina McIntyre and it remains to be seen whether he can save Carla.

What was his story?

Rob Donovan in Coronation Street

Arrival in Weatherfield

Rob came to Coronation Street after being released from prison. He wanted his sister’s help with starting a new life. So when Carla and Peter left Weatherfield for Los Angeles, Rob stepped in to help run the factory alongside Michelle Connor.

At first, it looked like he’d put his dodgy past behind him. But soon he was falsifying accounts and trying to scam Carla out of the factory.

And when she found out, he started his own business, undercutting Underworld and generally making a nuisance of himself.

Rob and Tracy

It was a match made in heaven when Rob fell for Tracy Barlow. The pair bought the former bookies shop and opened Barlow’s Buys.

It was a sort of cash converter shop, which at first found its stock legitimately. But it wasn’t long before Tony Stewart – who also played fast and loose with the law – started giving them stolen goods to sell.

But things went wrong when Tina McIntyre found out what they were up to.

Tina’s tragic end

Tina wasn’t impressed with what Rob and Tracy were up to, but she was keeping secrets of her own.

She was sleeping with Peter Barlow – Carla’s new husband.

On the night of Rob and Tracy’s engagement party, Rob went to see Tina. For all his faults, he was devoted to his sister and he wanted her to be happy, so he asked Tina not to reveal the truth about her affair.

Tina, though, refused and instead she threatened to expose Rob’s dodgy dealings. Rob was furious! He chased Tina up to the balcony of the builders’ yard and pushed her off.

Tina survived the fall, so Rob followed her and brutally beat her to death with a metal pipe.

Pointing the finger

Peter Barlow was accused of the murder and found guilty. Meanwhile, Rob and Tracy began planning their wedding.

But Carla found out the truth on the eve of the big day. She called the police and Rob fled his own wedding! Classic Corrie drama!

He asked Tracy to run away with him, but she called the police and Rob was arrested.

Rob’s return

In 2015, Rob asked for Johnny Connor to visit. He revealed that Carla was Johnny’s daughter – their mum had trusted Rob with that secret years before.

A couple of years later, during the investigation into who pushed Ken Barlow down the stairs, Tracy was shocked when she came face to face with Rob. He’d escaped from prison during a transfer when the van crashed into a river. He said everyone thought he was dead so it was his chance for freedom.

But his taste of liberty was short-lived and he was soon arrested again and sent back to jail.

Who plays Rob Donovan?

Rob was played by actor Marc Baylis.

Since leaving Coronation Street, Marc has continued to work on stage. He has also starred in several short films, most notably My Dad Marie in 2020.

Marc is also a popular voice over artist, working on many video games.

Who is Bobby in Coronation Street?

Bobby is Rob’s son. Rob was unaware he had a child, and hadn’t had a chance to tell Carla before Bobby showed up in Weatherfield at the start of 2024.

Played by Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Carroll, Bobby now lives with Carla and is about to play a huge role in Rob’s return.

Is Rob Donovan coming back to Coronation Street?

Now, in 2025, Rob Donovan returns to our screens tonight (Thursday, January 9), as Bobby visits him in prison.

With Carla in need of a kidney transplant after getting sepsis, Bobby asks Rob whether he would donate a kidney to his sister.

Rob has some thinking to do, but will he choose to help save his ill sister?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

