Kym Marsh shares family baby news as daughter Emilie pregnant: ‘I’m so thrilled’

Kym Marsh has revealed the exciting news that her daughter Emilie is pregnant with another baby.

49-year-old Kym Marsh first became a grandmother seven years ago, when she was 42 years old. And now, her daughter is about to add another baby to the family.

Kym has three children, as well as son Archie who was born 18 weeks prematurely in 2009, and heartbreakingly passed away shortly after birth. She has been open about her struggles with grief over the years, but has always gushed about having grandchildren.

Now she’ll have one more to cuddle.

Kym is ‘thrilled’ to be a grandma again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym Marsh announces family baby news

Taking to Instagram, Kym posted a photo of her grandson and granddaughter holding a baby scan. Both kids were also wearing t-shirts that said ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Big Sister’.

Alongside the photo, Kym penned a touching caption. She wrote: “I am so thrilled to share the news!!! Grandchild number 4… incoming!!! Congratulations to my beautiful daughter @listentoemilie, my wonderful son-in-law @mikeyhoz and Teddy and Polly!! Can’t wait to meet you little one!”

The post was immediately flooded with love and support for the couple, who already have two children together.

Kym’s mum, Pauline, commented: “Congratulations to my beautiful granddaughter Emily and Mikey, Teddy and Polly. I am so happy and can’t wait to meet my new great-grandchild.”

One follower also commented: “The best news, so happy for your family.”

“Such beautiful news for you and your family” a third fan penned.

Kym is already a grandma to three beautiful kids, two from her daughter Emilie, and one – grandson Clayton – from her son, David.

She has previously spoken about how much she loves having grandchildren, but doesn’t overly love being referred to as a grandma!

Emilie is expecting her third child (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Kym’s recent relationship split

Kym Marsh revealing the happy family baby news comes a few months after she and her boyfriend split up.

The soap star was in a relationship with Samuel Thomas, who was 19 years younger than her. The pair began dating back in July 2024. She initially went public with Samuel by posted a series of Instagram posts, referring to him as her “soulmate”.

But sadly, it wasn’t meant to be, and she ended the relationship after six months.

It’s believed the pair split when they finished working on 101 Dalmatians: The Musical, despite falling “head over heels” for each other.

After they finished working together, it’s believed it became “harder” for them to spend time together, and eventually the “magic had just disappeared”.

However, Kym Marsh now has this happy family baby news to look forward to! Congratulations!

