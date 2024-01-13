Kym Marsh pays tribute to ‘much-loved’ dad David as she announces his death aged 78

Kym Marsh and her family have issued a statement following the death of her dad, David, from prostate cancer.

The news of David’s death broke yesterday evening. Kym had first revealed David’s diagnosis in June 2021 and has worked to raise awareness of the disease since then.

David has sadly passed away (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kym Marsh and family confirms dad David’s death

Morning Live presenter Kym has been left “heartbroken” by her father’s death, she said in her tribute released to PA news agency.

A spokesperson for Kym said: “It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh.

“A much-loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his family.

“We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Fans of Kym also sent messages of condolence on social media.

“Sending love and condolences to the Marsh family. My thoughts are with Kym Marsh, her mum Pauline and the whole family at the sad passing of Dave, a truly lovely man. Much love to you all,” said one.

Prostate Cancer UK also reached out to Kym, thanking her for raising such awareness of the condition since David’s diagnosis.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of Kym Marsh’s father, Dave,” they wrote on X.

“Since he was diagnosed, both Kym and her dad have done so much to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

“We send our condolences to Kym and her family.”

Kym was tearful as she spoke about her dad on Morning Live last year (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh breaks down over dad’s terminal cancer

In November, Kym and her parents appeared on Morning Live to talk about living with terminal cancer. Emotional Kym broke down in tears as she revealed she didn’t want other families to go through what they were.

Kym, 47, was joined on the BBC show by her parents David and Pauline as she hosted alongside Gethin Jones.

Speaking in the pre-recorded segment, Kym said: “For those of you who have been watching Dad, right from his diagnosis, you’ve been really kind. You know following his story, where we’re at now. I mean Dad is very frail now.”

Kym then revealed how her father David’s cancer had spread to his bones and said he can’t have chemotherapy.

She added: “One amazing thing about my dad now is that even now, as sick as he is, he still wants to do as much as he can to help other people. He wants to be able to say ‘Don’t leave it, you know if there’s something not right.’ Just go and get checked. Your dads, your uncles, your brothers, your sons. Please just get that message across.”

“We know we’ve got to that point where they can’t do anything else for him, and they said ‘Go and make memories with your family,’ and that’s very much what we’re doing,” she told viewers.

