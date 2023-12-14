Kym Marsh pulls out of Morning Live as it is confirmed she’s off sick with ‘stress’ and ‘possibly shingles’

Kym Marsh pulled out of Morning Live today (Thursday December 14) due to illness, it has been confirmed.

Co-hosts Gethin Jones and Kym’s last-minute replacement, Rav Wilding, explained that the former Strictly star is off sick due to “stress”.

Furthermore, Kym – whose father David is battling terminal cancer – may also have been laid low with another condition which show guest Dr Oscar Duke said can be related to stress.

Morning Live viewers today saw Rav Wilding replace Kym Marsh alongside Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh illness news

Gethin said during the opening moments of Thursday’s episode how ex-Corrie actress Kym called in sick just hours before the show went on air.

Turning to Rav, he said: “You stepped in because Kym Marsh, she’s not here. She’s meant to be but she’s ill isn’t she?”

Rav Wilding: ‘I think she’s a lot going on at the moment’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rav replied: “She is, unfortunately. She called in a few hours ago.

“She’s sick, possibly stress-related. I think she’s a lot going on at the moment and possibly shingles as well – nasty if she’s got that.”

Turning to the camera, Rav added: “Kym, I know you’re watching at home. Get well soon.”

Kym’s dad David is sadly terminally ill (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Gethin then added: “It’s just so nasty, she’s got so much going on with her dad at the moment. David’s been on Morning Live talking about his prostate cancer and we know that doctors can no longer treat him.”

Gethin also asked Dr Oscar whether shingles can be linked to stress.

Poor Kym. It is a horrible condition when it comes on, it can be so painful.

Dr Oscar responded: “Poor Kym. It is a horrible condition when it comes on, it can be so painful. Stress can cause it – we don’t entirely understand why.”

ED! has approached a representative for Kym Marsh for comment.

Kym last appeared on Morning Live a week agob(Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Morning Live fans reacted on social media today

Sympathetic viewers sent Kym supportive messages on Twitter wishing her all the best.

“Get well soon, @msm4rsh,” one wrote, adding an emoji depicting a bunch of flowers to their words.

“@msm4rsh Get well ASAP Kym, keep strong with everything that is going on in your life xx,” posted another.

And a third echoed those thoughts: “So sorry to hear you’re not well, Kym. Hope you’re feeling better very soon.”

Morning Live currently airs on weekdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9.15am.

