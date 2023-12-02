Kym Marsh thanks Morning Live after tearful video over dad’s cancer

Presenter Kym Marsh has thanked BBC Morning Live following a tearful video over her father’s cancer. Appearing on Thursday’s episode, the TV host and former Coronation Street actress spoke of her dad’s prostate cancer.

Kym and co-host Gethin Jones were joined by her father, David, and mother Pauline. In the segment, they raised awareness for the disease, illustrating David’s journey with a pre-recorded video.

Kym’s family appeared on Morning Live on Thursday (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh shares father’s cancer journey in tearful video

In the clip, Kym said: “I wouldn’t want to see anyone else go through this. I get more emotional than my dad does, he’s so strong it’s unbelievable. ”

“We know we’ve got to that point where they can’t do anything else for him, and they said ‘go and make memories with your family’, and that’s very much what we’re doing.”

BBC Morning Live also shared a clip of David’s appearance on their Instagram account, which Kym shared on her own feed.

“Kym’s Dad Dave was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer three years ago. Gethin and Kym spoke to him and her Mum in the Morning Live studio to see how he’s feeling. Dave wants to encourage people to go for a check-up,” said the caption.

“Dr. Oscar shared the symptoms of prostate cancer. To see Kym take her dad back to the Cavern Club, a special place for him, watch today’s show on iPlayer,” the post continued.

Kym grew upset as she talked about her father’s illness (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh thanks BBC Morning Live following her father’s appearance

Following the episode, Kym took to social media to thank the BBC for giving her the room to tell David’s story. “Thank you @bbcmorninglive for telling my dad’s story so beautifully and to all the Morning Live viewers for all of your kind words and support for us. Means a lot,” Kym wrote in a now-unavailable post on X.

Meanwhile, in the comments below Kym’s post on Instagram, viewers also highlighted the importance of David’s story.

David’s story touched viewers (Credit: BBC)

“Aww bless Dave. That video was so emtional and even I broke tear or two. But Kim and her family will spend a lot of time making beautiful special memories with Dave. Lots of love to Kym and her family,” one viewer wrote.

“This is why I love your show its so informative and very important for a lot of people to know these very important subjects to get checked,” said another.

“This is why we watch this show, informative caring and respectful. Sharing treats and treating Kim’s parents so lovingly. It’s great to see this,” wrote a third.

“What a lovely man, so inspirational. Wishing Dave and his family all the best,” said a fourth viewer.

