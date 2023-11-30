Kym Marsh in tears over dad’s terminal cancer battle: ‘I wouldn’t want anyone to go through this’

Kym Marsh broke down in tears as she discussed her father’s terminal cancer during an appearance on Morning Live today (Thursday, November 30).

Kym, 47, was joined on the BBC show by her parents David and Pauline as she hosted alongside Gethin Jones.

It was back in June 2021 that Kym announced that her father had been diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer.

Kym Marsh shared a health update on her dad’s health

The telly presenter gave viewers an update on her dad’s health as she continued to raise awareness about the disease. Kym also admitted she didn’t want other families to go through what she has been through.

She explained that she’s keen on “making memories” with her father.

Kym Marsh revealed that it’s been nearly two years since her dad’s diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

Speaking in the pre-recorded segment, Kym said: “For those of you who have been watching Dad, right from his diagnosis, you’ve been really kind. You know following his story, where we’re at now. I mean Dad is very frail now.”

Kym then revealed how her father David’s cancer has spread to his bones and said he can’t have chemotherapy.

Her message from her dad was clear: “Go and get checked”

She added: “One amazing thing about my dad now is that even now, as sick as he is, he still wants to do as much as he can to help other people. He wants to be able to say ‘Don’t leave it, you know if there’s something not right.’ Just go and get checked. Your dads, your uncles, your brothers, your sons. Please just get that message across.”

“We know we’ve got to that point where they can’t do anything else for him, and they said ‘Go and make memories with your family,’ and that’s very much what we’re doing,” she told viewers.

Kym Marsh spoke about her dad’s cancer journey (Credit: BBC)

In the segment, the Strictly Come Dancing star visited famous The Cavern Club in Liverpool with her parents and daughter Emily.

Kym revealed her dad once played at the club with his band The Dominant Four. She also mentioned how he has passed on his love of music to her singer-daughter Emily.

“I think today watching her on that stage is going to be something he will treasure because right now with Dad, it’s all about making memories,” she continued. David agreed and said: “Yeah definitely, I had a little tearful moment.”

Read more: Corrie’s Kym Marsh confesses she’s ‘never away from hospital these days’ amid dad’s ongoing cancer battle

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.