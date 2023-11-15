Corrie’s Kym Marsh confesses she’s ‘never away from hospital these days’ amid dad’s ongoing cancer battle

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has provided an update on her dad’s prostate cancer diagnosis, via Instagram.

In a story on her profile, she shared that she was in a hospital waiting room, and wrote: “Another scan for dad. Never away from the hospital these days,” alongside a sad face emoji.

Kym, pictured here with daughter Emilie, has been supporting her father (Credit: Splash News)

Her dad, Dave, was diagnosed with inoperable prostate cancer in 2021. And, Coronation Street actress Kym has been keeping fans updated on his health via social media ever since.

She said earlier this month that her dad’s cancer has spread to his spine. And now, doctors aren’t able to offer him chemotherapy.

Her dad’s enjoying spending time with his family

She discussed her dad’s condition on BBC Morning Live with co-host Gethin Jones earlier this month.

Gethin began: “I know you’ve been spending quite a lot of time with your dad recently. We know Dave really well on Morning Live and the reason you’ve been spending time with him is because you’ve had some bad news, haven’t you?”

Kym replied: “Yes, Morning Live has been following dad’s cancer diagnosis which was about two-and-a-half years ago I think now and his latest scan results have shown, unfortunately, that there are more cancer deposits further up his spine now.

“They are doing further scans to see if it’s gone into any more of his bones but unfortunately they can’t offer him chemotherapy. So they advised us to go and spend lots of time with him and make lots of memories. So that’s what we’ve been doing, we went out on Halloween to a lights trail and he’s just been enjoying spending time with his family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym)

The importance of getting checked

Dave has appeared on Morning Live himself, too. He urged viewers to get their prostate checked after he delayed doing so due to the pandemic.

The update on Kym’s dad’s condition comes after a sad few weeks for her family. Three months ago, the former Hear’Say singer shared on social media that her dog, Barney, had died.

She wrote, alongside a photo of her beloved pup: “Had to say goodbye to our beautiful boy Barney. We will miss you so much, mate. Best dog ever. My heart is broken.”

Read more: Kym Marsh supported by fans as she shares news after devastating family loss

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.