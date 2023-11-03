Kym Marsh shares devastating update as she reveals her beloved dad’s cancer has spread

TV star Kym Marsh announced the heartbreaking news on Morning Live that her father’s cancer has spread.

The former Hear’Say singer returned to Morning Live after taking time away and shared the tragic news with viewers.

Kym first revealed that her father, Dave, had cancer in 2021. Since then, she has kept fans updated with his journey and has been encouraging others to go and get checked.

Kym’s father can’t be offered chemotherapy

While making her comeback to the show, fellow host Gethin Jones told Kym: “It’s been a minute since we’ve seen you.”

To which she replied: “I know, it’s been a little while hasn’t it?”

“I know you’ve been spending quite a lot of time with your dad recently,” Gethin said. “We know Dave really well on Morning Live and the reason you’ve been spending time with him is because you’ve had some bad news, haven’t you?”

Kym told viewers that her dad found out the cancer had spread further up his spine after doing more scans.

She explained: “His latest scan results have shown, unfortunately, that there are more cancer deposits further up his spine now. They are doing further scans to see if it’s gone into any more of his bones but unfortunately they can’t offer him chemotherapy.”

Kym was advised to spend as much time with her dad and create as many memories as possible. “We went out on Halloween to a lights trail and he’s just been enjoying spending time with his family,” she added.

Fans share their support

Last week (October 27), Kym shared a video of her family trip to the Halloween Lakeside Light Trail. Upon documenting the trip, she received a lot of support in the comments section.

“Aww so lovely to see you your lovely dad and family having a fab time,” one user wrote.

“Love this. Sending huge hugs xxx,” another person shared.

“Lovely! Hope ur dad’s doing okay,” a third remarked.

“Family time so precious looked a lot of fun xx,” a fourth commented.

