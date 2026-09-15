Sarah reveals the truth to the police as she and Jacob plot to leave Emmerdale, their future on the soap explored

Sarah and Jacob are planning to take baby Leyla and leave Emmerdale forever!

At least that’s how it looks. But will they really wave goodbye to the Dales?

Sarah finally knows the truth about baby Leyla’s parents and she’s been forced to tell Jacob the whole sorry tale too, breaking her husband’s heart.

What a tangled web, eh?

Things are not looking good for the young Sugden family, and now it looks like it could get even worse as the two new parents decide the only way for them to see a way forward is to leave Emmerdale for good.

But will they really go?

Charity confessed everything to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s in trouble

With Charity banged up having taken the blame for killing Dr Todd, Sarah was worried enough. She was horrified that her gran was going to prison for a crime Sarah had committed.

But then Charity revealed that she felt she deserved punishment because Leyla was her baby.

And oh by the way, Leyla’s dad wasn’t Mack, it was Ross.

Obviously Sarah was fuming. And we can’t really blame her! She marched off down to the police station and told them her gran was guilty of Dr Todd’s murder and she’d forced her to back up her story.

Ouch!

Mack, despite having been cheated on and taken for a fool for months, has stood firmly by Charity. He was furious about what Sarah had done and demanded she tell Jacob everything, and that she went to the police station and told the truth.

Well, enough of the truth that Charity might get out. He drew a line at Sarah confessing to the murder.

Anyway, now Jacob’s fully up to speed, and he’s decided the only way to get over this – fairly shocking admittedly, revelation is to leave Emmerdale and move away.

Jacob and Sarah had a lot of talking to do (Credit: ITV)

Jacob legged it

In tonight’s episode, Sarah was desperately worried that Jacob had taken off with baby Leyla already. She frantically hunted for him all over the village.

Eventually Jacob was found – by Ross. Leyla’s actual biological dad.

Awks.

Ross opened up and Jacob listened!

The two men shared a slightly heated heart-to-heart where Ross confessed he’d known the truth for a while and Jacob expressed his anger at Ross holding his baby girl before he did.

But eventually Ross put on his sensible hat and gave him some excellent advice.

He pointed out that Leyla was very loved and much wanted. And that his own mum – Emma Barton – had tried to kill him, so perhaps biology wasn’t all it was cracked up to be!

Jacob listened as Ross pointed out that his reaction was more about himself than Leyla, and advised him to go back to Sarah and get things sorted out.

Sarah’s world has been shattered (Credit: ITV)

Will Sarah and Jacob flee?

Jacob did just that. He found Sarah and told her it wasn’t her fault. He said that Ross had assured him he was still Leyla’s dad. But Jacob admitted he didn’t feel that way.

He confessed that he didn’t trust Charity. He said the only way he’d be able to live a normal life would be to move away.

But Sarah was distracted, worrying about her gran languishing in jail.

She decided to go back to the police and change her story – again.

But the police weren’t impressed with Sarah chopping and changing.

DS Ramsden told Sarah she’d be staying put until they got to the bottom of what happened.

Oops!

So it seems the Sugdens’ plans to run away are on hold. For now at least.

Who knows what will happen next.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale? All the cast exits, arrivals and returns