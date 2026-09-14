Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson shares secret wedding news as Vinny Dingle’s future hangs in the balance

Emmerdale fave Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle, has married partner Sammie Johnstone in a surprise wedding.

They shared the happy news with fans online after they secretly eloped to Nashville. Bradley posted a reel showing the newlyweds smiling together on a porch swing before holding up their marriage certificate as proof they had officially tied the knot.

Bradley captioned the sweet post: “Eloped to Nashville. Married the love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Johnson (@bradjakejohnson)

Emmerdale cast celebrate Bradley Johnson’s wedding

Bradley’s Emmerdale co-stars were quick to react to the wedding news, flooding the comments with congratulations for the newlyweds and their family.

Lisa Riley, who plays Vinny’s on-screen mum Mandy Dingle, wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS. Many years of happiness.”

Jay Kontzle added: “Congrats. Brilliant this mate! Wishing you and your family the very best x.”

Laura Norton, James Hooton, Eden Taylor-Draper and Ash Palmisciano were also among those celebrating in the replies. Bradley Riches, who plays Vinny’s boyfriend Lewis Barton, also shared an enthusiastic message for the couple.

Chris Bisson, Amelia Flanagan, Kevin Mathurin, Natalie Ann Jamieson and Fred Kettle also sent their congratulations.

The wedding is the latest chapter in Bradley and Sammie’s relationship, which began in September 2021. They got engaged in Rome during a romantic holiday in October 2023, before welcoming their first child, son Albie, in November 2024.

Vinny has caused two deaths (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Johnson’s difficult Vinny Dingle storyline

Bradley’s happy personal news comes as his Emmerdale character Vinny Dingle finds himself at the centre of a devastating storyline.

Vinny caused a car accident after taking a video call from Gabby Thomas while driving. Jimmy King was coming the other way and it as Vinny was distracted he forced Jimmy off the road.

Jimmy then ploughed into Dawn and Joe’s wedding marquee and it resulted in the deaths of both Jimmy himself and Dawn. Vinny is struggling with the guilt, but so far is keeping his involvement a secret.

Kev Barton has urged Vinny to keep quiet, fearing the truth would devastate his son Lewis. But as the guilt continues to eat away at him, it appears increasingly difficult for Vinny to keep the secret buried.

Vinny may not find a way out of this one (Credit: ITV)

Is Bradley Johnson leaving Emmerdale?

The Sun reported in May that Bradley had been axed after seven years playing Vinny. The publication linked the claimed departure to ITV budget cuts and fewer episodes.

Lisa Riley later questioned how certain that claim was when speaking to the Daily Express at the TRIC Awards. She said Bradley’s exit remained unconfirmed and highlighted the close bond shared by the cast.

However, with it now revealed that Vinny was responsible for the crash, he could be facing a charge of death by dangerous driving. Once the truth inevitably comes out, a long stretch inside may well be on the cards.

His other option could be to go on the run, he wouldn’t be the first Dingle to do that!

But there is also the possibility that the decision could be taken out of his hands altogether if vengeful Joe Tate gets to him first…

Whatever the outcome, it doesn’t look like Vinny will be in the Dales for much longer, and therefore we’ll also be saying goodbye to Bradley before long too.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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