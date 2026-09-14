Sir Tom Jones has promoted his sold-out tour dates following news of his The Voice axing.

The 86-year-old shared the Instagram update at the weekend. His post made no mention of the singing contest.

It follows Sir Tom’s surprise exit from The Voice UK, which he says was not his decision.

Tom Jones make a tour announcement to fans after his axing from The Voice UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ITV’s position on Sir Tom Jones’ exit

ITV announced its series 15 overhaul after deciding Sir Tom would not return as a full coach.

In its statement, ITV thanked Sir Tom for his years on the programme. The broadcaster described him as “irreplaceable” and praised his memorable moments.

ITV also highlighted the joy he had brought to audiences and singers. However, Sir Tom made clear that he wanted to continue.

He said the broadcaster had offered him a much smaller appearance. That role would not involve him in the competition from its beginning.

Sir Tom Jones’ fans react to The Voice UK axe

Writing on Instagram at the weekend, Sir Tom promoted his upcoming tour. He said: “North America, I’ll see you very soon.

“The Come Gather Round Tour begins next week, with multiple SOLD OUT shows and only limited tickets remaining for select performances. Don’t miss your chance to come gather round.”

The post’s timing prompted supporters to rally around him in the comments. Several messages focused on Sir Tom’s tour success while criticising his removal from the coaching panel.

One fan wrote: “Safe journey Tom and enjoy the tour. Tom is The Voice.”

Another said: “Enjoy your tour and take care of yourself.”

That reaction followed Sir Tom’s public account of his departure. He said he loved the programme and appreciated its audience.

According to the singer, ITV cited financial difficulties involving insurance. He also said press coverage had described plans to refresh the programme.

Sir Tom said he was not thrilled by the reduced role. He then said: “there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old”.

The singer also defended his ability to continue doing the job. His comments made clear that leaving had not been his choice.

ITV has axed Tom from The Voice in a huge shakeup (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Voice UK line-up

The new coaching line-up for The Voice UK includes Cheryl and Aitch.

Read more: The Voice UK viewers slam Sir Tom Jones’ axe as will.i.am ‘breaks down in tears during filming’

Kelly Rowland returns for a second series. Meanwhile, will.i.am remains in one of the programme’s famous red chairs.

Stacey Solomon and Alesha Dixon will jointly host series 15. The presenting changes follow Emma Willis’ move to Strictly Come Dancing.

Sir Tom’s latest public post instead puts his approaching tour centre stage. His supporters remain focused on his removal from the show.

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