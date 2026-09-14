I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier spin-off thrown into chaos as Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price dramatically ‘quit’

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have thrown I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier into chaos after ‘quitting’ the show just days into filming in Canada, reports claim.

The newlyweds are said to have decided they could not continue with the ITV spin off after struggling with the tough challenges and conditions.

Their reported departure has apparently left producers with a “headache”, with two replacement stars having to join the cast.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have ‘quit’ I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price ‘quit’ IAC: The Wild Frontier

Venezuela, 16, is Tyson Fury’s daughter, while Noah is her 18-year-old husband. They had been competing together as a celebrity pairing in the Canadian wilderness.

Unlike the main I’m A Celebrity series, the new spin off puts famous pairs together as they face a string of demanding challenges.

The couple are reported to have walked away over the weekend. They apparently decided the experience was proving “too much” for them.

“They both realised early on it was too much,” a source told The Sun. “The challenges are tough, the living conditions aren’t easy.

“It’s going to make for amazing television but it’s caused a headache for producers.”

The loss of one pairing created an immediate problem for the production team, as the show’s format means contestants compete in established celebrity duos.

Toni Laites ‘drafted into I’m A Celebrity: The Wild Frontier

Love Island 2025 winner Toni Laites is now reportedly stepping in alongside her best friend Marielle.

The Sun claims the pair have been called up and will enter the Canadian camp following the reported departure of Venezuela and Noah.

Toni is already familiar with ITV after winning Love Island and later taking on the role of host of the Love Island vodcast.

The publication’s source described her as “a rising ITV star”. Toni, who comes from Connecticut in the US, is also believed to be a huge fan of I’m A Celebrity.

She is said to have been keen to take on the challenge, with her close friend Marielle joining her in the Canadian wilderness.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island’s Toni Laites has been ‘drafted in’ with her friend (Credit: YouTube/ Love Island)

Bear attack reported near The Wild Frontier camp

The reports about Venezuela and Noah leaving come after a separate incident near the location where the celebrities are filming.

A female trekker was reportedly attacked by a bear earlier this month and taken to hospital after being mauled.

An adult black bear was later killed in connection with the incident. Warning signs about bears have reportedly since appeared around the camp.

The measures indicate that precautions were being taken around the production following the attack. However, the reported incident is not linked to Venezuela and Noah’s decision to leave the show.

When will I’m A Celebrity… The Wild Frontier start?

Ant and Dec will take charge of hosting duties on I’m A Celebrity… The Wild Frontier.

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate are reportedly among those signed up to compete. Louise Redknapp and her brother Joe Nurding have also been linked with the series.

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy are also reportedly joining the line up.

The ITV spin off is currently being filmed in Canada and is expected to air in 2027. It is believed to be taking the place of I’m A Celebrity: South Africa, which aired from the end of April into May this year.

With filming already underway, there is clearly plenty for fans to keep an eye on ahead of the show’s eventual arrival on ITV1.

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