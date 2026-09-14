Chris Kamara supported as he reveals his ‘legs collapsed’ in emotional update

Chris Kamara has shared a heartfelt update after completing the Great North Run in two hours and 34 minutes.

The Sky Sports presenter, 68, finished Sunday’s 13.1-mile course alongside his son Jack and longtime television co-star Ben Shephard.

Marking the achievement on X, Chris wrote: “We did it. 2hours 34mins for 13.1 miles.”

He also thanked supporters across Newcastle and Sunderland, saying they had made the occasion memorable for the trio.

The achievement carried added weight because Chris has spoken publicly about living with apraxia of speech.

Chris has said his condition affected his speech, balance and movement. He had to relearn how to run before the half marathon.

Chris Kamara completed the Great North Run with Ben and his son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chris Kamara reveals emotional finish-line moment

At the finish, Chris described disbelief before his legs gave way beneath him.

“When I got to the line I really couldn’t believe it and then my legs couldn’t believe it either and then they collapsed below me. It was so emotional getting around that track,” he said.

Chris then offered a cautious but hopeful verdict: “I’m back. I know I’m not really back, but I am back yeah.”

He also explained how apraxia can interrupt messages travelling from the brain to the mouth. That disruption can make speaking difficult or slower, he said.

The former professional footballer previously said he kept his diagnosis from his family. He also struggled during lockdown.

Ben Shephard praises Chris Kamara’s determination

Ben celebrated his co-star’s display after crossing the line together.

In his own update, he called Chris his superhero. He also said the final miles demanded considerable determination.

He wrote that Chris “couldn’t really run three weeks ago” before completing what Ben described as his Everest.

Before the event, Ben told the Mirror that Chris had carefully learned to walk again.

Running required another demanding process. Ben described it as re-patterning the movement into Chris’s physiology.

He said the changes had significantly affected Chris’s identity after a life built around professional sport.

The delight on our faces says it 🥳 Big thanks to everyone who donated for @ProstateUK pic.twitter.com/2JGsjuCTJ5 — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 13, 2026

‘You are a credit to yourself and your family!’

The pair’s Great North Run fundraising will benefit Prostate Cancer UK. The cause is personal for Ben, whose father was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

For Chris, reaching the line followed weeks of focused preparation for the challenge. His social media message centred on gratitude towards the crowds who supported them throughout the event.

“Bit stiff this morning. Reflecting on a fabulous day yesterday, big thank you to everyone who turned out to cheer on all the runners. You all gave me and them a day to remember,” he wrote on X this morning, attaching a photo of The Tin Man from Wizard of Oz.

Bit stiff this morning 😬reflecting on a fabulous day yesterday, big thank you to everyone who turned out to cheer on all the runners 🏃🏾 you all gave me and them a day to remember 👏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/qkptT0xK5q — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 14, 2026

Supporters responded by celebrating the result and Chris’s return to a demanding physical challenge.

“Well done you! you are a credit to yourself and your family,” one user wrote.

“Well done Kammy! Legend!” another person shared.

“You’re an absolute inspiration Kammy. Well done to you, your son and Ben. Absolutely fantastic!” a third remarked.

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