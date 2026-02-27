‘Hit the jackpot!’ Tipping Point host Ben Shephard celebrates birth of contestant’s triplets via IVF in incredible announcement

Ben Shephard has celebrated a Tipping Point contestant welcoming triplets after they spent their wins on another round of IVF.

During yesterday’s (February 26) show, Ben welcomed Jamie, a university admissions administrator from Chorley, to the show, alongside three other players.

Making it to the final round, Jamie had secured £3k before running out of counters and categories. However, when offered the chance to trade his money for three final counters to win £10k potentially, Jamie settled for the £3k.

Earlier in the pre-recorded episode, Jamie explained that he and his wife, Hayley, were hoping to give their one-year-old son Otis, welcomed by IVF, a brother or sister, and would be spending the money on another round of IVF.

Wishing him the best of luck, Ben hoped Jamie’s money would help their wish come true. And in an exciting new update, it did!

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard celebrates birth of triplets

In an Instagram post shared last night (February 26), Ben revealed that Jamie and his wife welcomed triplets.

“Little joyous story for you! On today’s #tippingpoint @the.jamjar shared that if he won any money, he and @haylian95 would put any winnings towards IVF for a little bro or sis for their lovely son Otis,” he announced.

“Well think it’s fair to say they hit the jackpot – but forget the double they had a triple!!!! Nova, Jasper and Billy arrived 9 months ago. So so thrilled for them all. We have loved making this show since it started in 2012 and moments and stories like this make it all the more special!” Ben continued.

Now a happy family of six, Ben attached snapshots of Jamie with his babies and another group photo with his wife and eldest son.

‘I’m so pleased for him and his family’

Viewers were overcome with emotion after finding out the wholesome news.

“I watched Tipping Point earlier. What a lovely story,” one user wrote.

“I watched him on Tipping Point today. What a lovely story,” another echoed.

“That’s brilliant! Congratulations,” a third remarked.

“OMG – that’s amazing news. He was a lovely contestant and I’m so pleased for him and his family,” a fourth said.

