Tipping Point viewers have hit out at the ITV show for airing an episode from 2022.

The beloved gameshow – which first debuted way back in 2012 – returned to screens on Monday afternoon (February 17) – with Ben Shephard back at the helm.

However, while fans were hoping for a brand new episode, they ended up feeling very disappointed…

Ben was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV show Tipping Point returns to screens

On Monday (February 17) Tipping Point was back on TV screens, following the end of ITV’s other gameshow Deal or No Deal.

And like normal, Ben welcomed three players – Annie, Taz and Lauren – onto the show to take on the iconic machine in a bid to bag some cash.

In the end, it was Taz who was crowned the champ, managing to take home £3,000.

But fans were quick to point out that although announced as a brand-new episode, it was actually from years ago in 2022.

Fans were not happy over the episode being from 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers slam show for airing 2022 episode

“Wait there, it says New: Tipping Point but the episode was from 2022???” said one baffled viewer on X.

That’s really bizarre.

Another called out the show’s host Ben and penned: “Today’s episode was (c) 2022. I believe we’re in 2025. Hence, REPEAT. How is that NEW @ITV @BenShephard.”

Someone else appeared to clarify the situation: “It’s new as in not been on before. But this weeks are from series 13 for some reason.”

Another confused fan replied: “That’s really bizarre. Why sit on a programme for 3 years?!”

Ben Shephard news

While Ben is back on screens for the latest series of Tipping Point, last week he announced he is temporarily stepping away from the ITV daytime show This Morning for a much-needed break.

Writing on Instagram last week, Ben confirmed that he and Cat Deeley will be taking some time off from This Morning over the half-term week. It commenced on Monday, February 17.

This Morning staples Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, who have previously replaced Ben and Cat, were brought in to replace the pair. They are on screen all of this week.

Tipping Point is on ITV1 weekdays at 4pm.

