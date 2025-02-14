This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are temporarily stepping away from the ITV daytime show for a much-needed break.

Writing on Instagram last night (February 13), Ben confirmed that he and Cat will be taking some time off from This Morning over the half-term week, commencing on Monday, February 17.

“Ahhh lovely end of the week for me and Cat Deeley Thanks for all your messages,” Ben wrote to his 597k Instagram followers.

“I hope everyone is ready for some hardcore Valentine’s/palentines/galentines (delete where appropriate) action! We’ll be back in the studio after half term,” he added.

This Morning fans react to Ben’s announcement

Viewers quickly sent This Morning presenters Cat and Ben their well wishes, with one fan commenting “Have a great week off!” under the presenter’s Instagram post.

Enjoy your break!

“Have a super week off,” another wrote, while one fan also chimed in: “Love you and Cat together. I think you are both brilliant. Enjoy your break!”

Who will replace Ben and Cat?

Following Ben’s Instagram announcement, viewers are likely wondering who will be at the helm of The Morning during the pair’s well-earned half-term break.

This Morning staples Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, who have previously replaced Ben and Cat, announced at the end of today’s show that they’ll be on screen all week.

This isn’t the first time Ben and Cat have stepped back from ITV’s This Morning. The presenters previously took a seven-week break in the summer of 2024. It came just four months after making their debut on the popular daytime show.

Along with Alison and Dermot, fellow This Morning staples Josie Gibson, Rylan Clark, Rochelle Humes, Joel Dommett, Craig Doyle, and Sian Welby took on hosting duties during Ben and Cat’s time off.

