Ben Shephard came under fire from This Morning viewers today (Wednesday, February 12) for his behaviour during an interview with Jack Fincham.

Ben and co-host Cat Deeley were in conversation with Jack today – just days after he was released on bail after being sentenced in court.

Jack was on the show talking about his recent troubles today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning stars Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley speak to Jack Fincham

During today’s edition of This Morning, Ben and Cat welcomed Jack onto the show. Jack has been in the headlines recently after he was sentenced to six weeks behind bars.

The former Love Island winner was sentenced to jail time after he admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog that attacked a jogger. However, he was released on bail after appealing his sentencing.

Today, the 33 year old appeared on This Morning to discuss some difficult few years he’s endured. The star has admitted recently that he has blown £1 million on drugs, booze and gambling over the past few years.

However, he admitted he’s feeling “really good” at the moment.

“I think being in such a good place now, in a good relationship and being mentally strong is why I’m able to talk about it. Because I think before, when things would go wrong or or I’d do something, or something bad would happen, I couldn’t handle it. So I was always off drinking, taking drugs. It was masking,” he said.

Jack opened up about his issues (Credit: ITV)

Jack Fincham on addiction issues

The former Love Island champ also explained that he’s struggled with these issues since he was 18, but being in the public eye now means that they have become public knowledge.

Jack then admitted that “this would have happened regardless”, whether he was famous or not.

He then stressed that he’s now in a position to confront the issues he’s struggling with “head on”.

I’ve got so much to lose in terms of stuff that you can’t buy.

Speaking about his gambling addiction, Jack admitted that he was blowing £40,000 per day at times. He also confessed that he began not to care for himself and was driving recklessly and crashing his cars.

Jack – who has been sober since Christmas – said that now is the time to change as he’s “got more to lose” now.

“I’ve got so much to lose in terms of stuff that you can’t buy,” he said.

Ben was slammed for how he conducted the interview (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard ‘uninterested’

However, it wasn’t just Jack that got some people’s attention – Ben and his behaviour during the interview were also called out.

Some viewers accused the star of looking bored and uninterested during the chat.

“I love watching Ben in interviews like this – he doesn’t bother to disguise how he’s totally uninterested,” one fan tweeted.

“Why is Ben talking to him like he’s going through a terminal illness?” another asked.

“Ben thinking what a [bleep]!!!” a third wrote.

Another accused Ben of being “negative” when speaking about Jack’s sobriety. The This Morning host “fair play” when Jack said that he hadn’t drunk since Christmas.

“That was a little negative from Ben. It’s an achievement he’s done 2 months sober,” they commented.

Read more: Inside Jack Fincham’s downfall – split from Dani Dyer, jail sentence, drug addiction

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Ben’s behaviour? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.