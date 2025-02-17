Stephen Mulhern’s Deal or No Deal replaced by Tipping Point in ITV schedule shake-up

A huge ITV schedule shake-up begins today (February 17), which sees Deal or No Deal replaced.

Deal Or No Deal returned to our screens for the first time in seven years in late 2023. And after a successful first season, it was immediately renewed for a second.

But fans of Stephen Mulhern will be disappointed as Deal Or No Deal has been scrapped in the ITV schedule. Instead, Ben Shephard will be on our screens marking the return of Tipping Point.

ITV Schedule shake-up

Deal Or No Deal season two ran for its usual stream of episodes. But unfortunately the season has now finished.

Instead, fans will be treated to the return of Tipping Point, which is expected to do its usual run on the channel.

At 4pm today, season 14 of Tipping Point will return to ITV. The show began way back in 2012, and has been on a smooth sail ever since.

While the ITV schedule change is to be expected, fans were still left annoyed by the realisation.

One wrote: “Absolutely gutted to see that Deal Or No Deal has finished!! When is it back?”

The shake-up comes not long after Deal Or No Deal handed out its biggest-win ever, leaving both Stephen and viewers stunned.

Paralegal Nay Nay took home a whopping £75,000 – the biggest prize won in the show’s rebooted series.

Fans were amazed at her performance on the show, praising it as “so well deserved”.

What do we know about season 3 of Deal Or No Deal?

Season three of Deal or No Deal has not yet been announced by ITV.

However, as a fan-favourite show, it is expected that it will return.

Last year, season two of the game-show was announced at the end of January – one week after the first season ended.

If ITV follows the same pattern, then season three could be announced within the next few days.

Season two began in October 2024. Which means fans may have a bit of a wait until they get it back on their screens.

When the new season gets announced, more information on auditions will follow. And fans can get the chance to face The Banker themselves.

Tipping Point starts on ITV1 today (February 17) at 4pm.

