Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern gobsmacked at show’s biggest ever win: ‘I need to sit down’

Deal or No Deal aired its biggest-ever win – leaving Stephen Mulhern speechless.

The iconic ITV gameshow was back on screens on Monday (February 3) – fronted by Stephen. And the lucky contestant taking part in a bid to try and take home some serious cash was an aspiring lawyer Naynay.

However, not even she could have expected to walk away with the amount she bagged…

It was Naynay’s time to take on the board and banker (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Deal or No Deal

Kicking off Deal or No Deal, Naynay sat at the iconic table with box number one in front of her. She had a decent start to the game, getting rid of a few blues and lower reds.

And according to Naynay, she wasn’t planning on dealing with the banker as she “wanted to go all the way”.

She explained: “I do believe what I picked is what I’m destined to have.”

The host shared he ‘hasn’t seen anything like it!’ (Credit: ITV)

Stephen ‘needs to sit down’

Halfway through, Naynay managed to get rid of the infamous 1p box leaving her delighted. Especially with the £100,000 still on the board.

Things then took a seriously dramatic turn when Naynay managed to get rid of all of the blue numbers.

“I can’t remember a board like this. I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it” a gobsmacked Stephen exclaimed, before he added: “I need to sit down.”

All eyes were on Naynay (Credit: ITV)

Naynay on Deal or No Deal

The banker then offered Naynay nearly £25,000 – and even her beloved grandma tried to persuade her to take it.

But feeling brave, Naynay turned the offer down, hoping to get either the £75,000 or £10,000 that was still on the board.

In the following round, all eyes were on Naynay as she incredibly managed to get rid of several low red numbers.

And for the banker’s next offer it was a gigantic £51,700. But much to the shock of the audience, she turned it down again, sticking to her guns.

For Naynay’s final round, she chose box number 21 which had £2,000 in it – meaning she had either £75,000 or £100,000 in her box!

“What the hell!” Naynay said as tears welled up her eyes. The banker then called up again with his final offer: £82,700 – which she turned down.

She became the show’s highest winner (Credit; ITV)

Naynay makes history on Deal or No Deal

It then came down to the final moment to see what number Naynay had her own box, and what amount of cash she was taking home.

In seriously tense scenes, Stephen opened the box and revealed she had the £75k, and Naynay was over the moon.

Fans ‘can’t help but cry’

Fans watching the ITV show soon shared their thoughts on the “amazing” episode, with one person writing on X: “Wow couldn’t help but cry! What a game!”

Someone else added: “I adored Nay Nay & I am so pleased she stuck with her game plan and won a stupendous amount of money. What a game!”

A third chimed in: “OMG that was an amazing Deal or No Deal. Naynay you are an absolute ray of sunshine & positivity, well done & well deserved….. @StephenMulhern I don’t know how you were so composed.”

