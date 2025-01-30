Deal Or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern came under fire from viewers yesterday over an annoying habit.

The star, 47, was slammed by fans on Twitter during the show.

Stephen hosted an episode of the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Deal Or No Deal yesterday

Yesterday’s edition of Deal Or No Deal saw Stephen Mulhern give another contestant the chance to win big.

The episode that aired yesterday saw Tina play the game.

The end of the episode saw Tina take the banker’s offer of £23,430, much to her and her husband’s delight.

“I’m very happy,” she said.

“That’s a lot of money,” Stephen said as he hugged her.

At the end of the episode, Tina again reiterated her delight over her big win.

“I’m so pleased! I’m so pleased!” she gushed.

Stephen was at Tina’s side as she won big (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Deal Or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern

However, it wasn’t Tina’s win that got some viewers talking. It was Stephen’s…linguistics.

During the show, Stephen said on various occasions “should of”, rather than “should have”. He also said, “should you of”. This grammatical error grated on some viewers, who took to Twitter to vent about it.

“#dealornodeal “should you of” says Stephen Mulhern. Does nobody in this country understand that you can’t ‘of’ anything? Basic English,” one viewer fumed.

Stephen was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume

“Is Stephen Mulhern trying to bring himself down to pleb level with his “should of” or is he simply a pleb?” another asked.

“The correct phrase is ‘should have’. ‘Should of’ is a common grammatical mistake that arises from the incorrect contraction of ‘should have’ to ‘should’ve’. The proper way to express this is to use the contraction ‘should’ve’, which is short for ‘should have’,” a third explained.

“I absolutely hate when people say ‘ should/could/would of ‘ instead of the correct ‘ should/could/would have ‘ and Stephen Mulhern on #DealOrNoDeal has just [bleeping] said ‘ should you of ‘! What hope do we have when TV presenters are doing it!” another fumed.

However, not everyone was out for Stephen yesterday, and were tweeting him to tell him how much they enjoyed the show.

“Love it! Such a brilliant show!!” one tweeted. “Love a bit of #DealOrNoDeal,” another said.

Read more: Stephen Mulhern chokes up over grieving mum’s Deal or No Deal game

Deal Or No Deal airs on weekdays from 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

