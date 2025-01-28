On This Morning today, Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern got emotional when recalling a former contestant’s game.

When players go on Deal Or No Deal, it’s not unusual for the audience to want them to keep gambling. The game often gets more intense and more interesting as a result.

But Stephen admitted that for some people, it’s not always about them getting the highest amount of money – but instead them getting what they need.

Stephen was ‘moved’ by contestant’s story (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern choked up on This Morning today

Speaking on This Morning today, host Ben Shephard spoke to Stephen about getting attached to the players, similar to the way he does with those on Tipping Point.

Ben asked Stephen about the “special feeling” he gets when he sees how much the money actually means to the people winning it.

Sadly her son passed away, very early. Some thugs had burned the gravestone.

Stephen immediately agreed. He admitted there’s one former contestant, called Paula, that “still gives me goosebumps”.

The Catchphrase host had to take a deep breath to compose himself before explaining Paula’s story.

He said: “I always read about the contestants beforehand. Sadly her son passed away, very early. Some thugs had burned the gravestone. And other gravestones in the area.”

The TV host opened up to Ben and Cat on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

‘All she wanted to do was sort out her kid’s gravestone’

Recalling her time on the show, Stephen said: “She was offered six thousand pounds. But she had an amazing board with a lot of money on it. She turned to her partner and asked what he thought. He encouraged her to play on. Her board was amazing.”

However, Paula’s decision to deal meant that she wouldn’t play on. And that’s when Stephen realised it’s not always about winning a huge cash sum. But instead, the show means something different to every person who goes.

“But she dealt. Because all she wanted to do was sort out her kid’s gravestone. It shows that’s what the money means. It’s not always about the big jackpot. It’s about what you come for.”

Paula ended up playing on as she would have done, to see what the outcome of the game would be. The Banker’s final offer was more than £51k. However, sitting in her box at the end of the game was just £750.

Ben and co-host Cat Deeley both agreed that some of the stories that come from the shows are powerful, while Stephen added: “It’s such a great show.”

