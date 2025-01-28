Deal or No Deal contestant slammed for not accepting ‘huge’ banker offer: ‘You are a fool’

The Deal or No Deal banker made a huge offer of over £10,ooo last night (27 January). But that wasn’t enough for contestant Harry.

Going onto Deal or No Deal, most people would have an idea of what they would dream to walk away with. And for Harry, he wanted at least £11k. But unfortunately, it didn’t quite go like that.

And when Harry refused to deal at a huge £10k offer, viewers slammed his decision online.

Harry didn’t have the strongest board when he rejected the offer (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal banker offer refused

It was a very intense game, and the odds never really looked in Harry’s favour. Very early on he lost the £75,000. Then a few boxes later, the £50,000 followed.

Harry was adamant that his game plan was going to work. He told host Stephen Mulhern he was using numbers that had significant meaning to his life.

However, as the ITV game went on, it was very clear that this wasn’t his best course of action. With the £100k still on the board, The Banker called and offered him just over £10k. And he refused.

While everyone looked shocked, the audience did applaud his courage. However, his happiness and confidence were short-lived.

Immediately after making the decision, the next box Harry opened was, of course, the huge £100k. As a result, Harry walked away with a mere £5.

Harry refused the ‘huge’ offer (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam the decision

Fans immediately took to X to share their annoyance that he didn’t take the offer, purely because it was a fraction under his £11k target.

One wrote: “No way he turned down £10k and walked away with a fiver.”

Another commented: “Why wouldn’t anyone deal at £10k? I don’t feel sorry for him. It’s just greed. He went through all of those games for a fiver. Idiot.”

“Just because the last offer was a grand short of what he wanted he risked it. What a fool,” a third penned.

Another outraged viewer wrote: “However you put it, that’s being greedy. His family would have been so pleased with £10,000!!”

It’s not the first time viewers have slammed contestants as being ‘greedy’ on the show, especially when they turn down huge offers like Harry and his £10k.

Read more: Deal or No Deal viewers slam ‘too emotional’ Stephen Mulhern reboot

Would you deal at £10k or would you keep going? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!