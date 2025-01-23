Deal or No Deal viewers claim to have spotted a big ‘change’ to the ITV gameshow – and they are not happy.

The iconic games how was brought back to screens in 2023 for a brand-new rebooted series. The OG show was hosted by Noel Edmonds and ran from 2005 to 2016 on Channel 4.

For the ITV reboot, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to host the show – with its second series kicking off late last year.

But fans have been left unimpressed after noticing something different about the quiz show…

Stephen was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s Deal or No Deal back on screens

Deal or No Deal was back on screens this week continuing its second series in the ITV era.

During Wednesday’s episode (January 22) it was contestant Meg’s time to take on the boxes and The Banker.

And it’s fair to say it was an emotional episode – with the midwife and her castmates shedding plenty of tears during the game.

In the end, she ended up dealing on £10,700. And it turned out to be a good decision, as she had £250 in her own box.

Fans noticed how emotional this series is compared to the past (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ‘change’ to Deal or No Deal

However, fans watching Deal or No Deal at home couldn’t help but point out how much more emotional this series is compared to the OG shows back in the day.

Tears or no tears? I’ve never watched a game show with so many people who constantly cry for no reason!

“Tears or no tears? I’ve never watched a game show with so many people who constantly cry for no reason! It wasn’t like this with Noel Edmonds,” said one person on X.

Someone else penned: “Why is everyone crying.” Another viewer mused: “Get so sick of the sob stories and crying it wasn’t like this when Noel did it….”

Noel Edmonds was the show’s original host (Credit: YouTube)

Fans call out ‘greedy’ contestant

Meanwhile earlier this week on the show, fans blasted a “greedy” contestant for turning down an eye-watering offer from the banner.

Contestant Hayden had a difficult start to the game – and things went from bad to worse.

And with just £25,000 and £5 and £100 remaining, he shocked fans when he turned down the banker’s offer of £7,010. Unfortunately, he ended up winning a mere £5.

