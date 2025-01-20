Favourites to replace Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern revealed by bookies following criticism

Dancing On Ice fans are begging bosses for a hosting shake-up – and now, bookies have revealed the favourites to replace Stephen Mulhern.

The ITV show is back on screens for its 17th series, fronted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern. So far, we’ve seen the likes of Sam Aston and Charlie Brooks take to the ice. And, this weekend, Chelsee Healey became the first celeb to leave.

However, viewers have become unimpressed with Stephen on the show. So much so, that they have called on bosses to replace him.

So which other famous faces could take Stephen’s spot? BonusBetCodes has provided ED! with exclusive odds on who could be in the running to replace him….

Holly and Stephen are back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern upsets Dancing On Ice fans

Stephen Mulhern began hosting Dancing On Ice alongside Holly after previous host Phillip Schofield stepped down in 2023.

And it’s fair to say Holly and Stephen as a duo have left fans divided. Recently, one body language expert claimed that Stephen’s co-host, Holly, is “struggling” with him.

And following last weekend’s episode, viewers want him “axed” from the hit programme.

So who could replace him instead?

Andi has appeared on several shows over the years (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters

A regular on TV screens since the 1090s, Andi is already a hit with viewers. From stints on GMB to Lorraine, it’s clear Andi is a favourite with ITV. Bookies have odds of 6/4 for Andi to replace Stephen on Dancing On Ice.

This Morning star Ben could join Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard to team up with Holly

Ben Shephard is no stranger to appearing on TV screens. The presenter is currently the main host of This Morning, Holly’s former workplace. He has odds of 15/8 of joining her to present Dancing On Ice.

The Lingo host is another firm favourite (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray

GMB host Adil Ray is definitely booked and busy. Not only is he a regular on the morning ITV show, but he also fronts the mega-successful game show Lingo. His odds to host Dancing on Ice are 4/1.

The Chase host could reunite with Holly on screen, bookies reckon (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh

A national treasure, Bradley Walsh is already the host of two hit shows, ITV’s The Chase and BBC’s Gladiators. But bookies reckon he could add Dancing On Ice to his CV soon. He has odds of 6/1 for a TV reunion with his Take Off co-host Holly.

Jason could be set for a DOI stint (Credit: ITV)

Jason Manford

Funnyman Jason Manford has fronted several shows over the years – from Children In Need to Starstruck. For a Dancing On Ice hosting gig, the bookies have odds of 8/1.

Lee used to host another show with Holly (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack

Actor and The 1% Club presenter Lee Mack has odds of 2/1 to replace Stephen on DOI. What’s more, Lee is no stranger to working alongside Holly, with the pair hosting Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof in 2022.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets said: “Amid criticism from Dancing On Ice viewers towards host Stephen Mulhern, Andi Peters is the 6/4 clear favourite to replace Mulhern, according to the bookies. This Morning presenter Ben Shephard follows closely behind at 15/8 with Adil Ray also in the mix at odds of 4/1.

“Other contenders in the mix to replace Mulhern include presenter of The Chase, Bradley Walsh (6/1), along with comedians Jason Manford (8/1) and Lee Mack (12/1).”

‘Nothing wrong with Stephen’

However, other Dancing On Ice viewers have declared there’s “nothing wrong” with the star’s hosting skills, and they’re backing him to stay put.

“Nothing wrong with Stephen,” said one. “I like Stephen Mulhern,” said another. A third commented: “Stephen needs to stay!”

“I like him. Don’t think he will be going anywhere soon,” another declared.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (January 26) on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse branded ‘mean’ as Holly Willoughby asks her to explain herself