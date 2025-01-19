Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, January 19) saw the first celeb of the series eliminated from the competition.

As there was no skate-off tonight, the judge’s scores were combined with the public votes to find out which celeb was at the bottom of the leaderboard – and therefore booted out of the competition.

Chelsee was eliminated tonight (Credit: ITV)

Chelsee Healey first celeb eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s episode of Dancing On Ice saw Chelsee Healey become the first celeb eliminated from the competition.

The Chelsee was in the bottom two alongside Josh Jones. However, Chelsee received the least amount of public votes, meaning their, albeit brief, time in the competition was over.

Speaking to Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby, she said that because she had “so much going on”, she felt like they couldn’t “focus” fully on the competition.

However, Chelsee then also took the opportunity to praise her “amazing” pro skater partner, Andy Buchanan.

“I couldn’t have done it without him,” she then gushed.

Viewers weren’t happy with the decision (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as Chelsee is eliminated

Fans of the show were left gutted by Chelsee being eliminated from the competition in week two.

“I’m devastated about Chelsee leaving the competition first. She looked really down tonight. I hope she’s ok . She definitely had potential and didn’t deserve to go first. I wish she had a propper exit as well,” one fan tweeted.

“Oh our chelsee has been robbed! I’m fuming,” another said.

“CHELSEE AND ANDY ARE OUT WTF,” a third then wrote.

“I’m shocked. She didn’t deserve to go first,” another then tweeted.

“Blimey, surprised at that. Steve should’ve went,” a fifth then tweeted.

“Was not expecting that, Chelsee didn’t deserve to go! Poor choice,” another then said.

Holly’s outfit was criticised (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Dancing On Ice tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Dancing On Ice saw the remaining five celebrities take to the ice.

Charlie Brooks was up first. She picked up a score of 26.0. Then up next was Sir Steve Redgrave, who only managed to pick up a score of 17.5 for his performance.

Third up was The Traitors star Mollie Pearce, who scored an impressive 29.5 for her performance. After her was Josh Jones, who got a 20.0 for his routine.

The last star to take to the ice was Dan Edgar, who picked up a score of 29.

Meanwhile, Holly was criticised by fans for her outfit. The star was wearing a long, strapless black dress, with a metal bra showing out of the top.

“First thought on seeing Holly’s dress: tin opener,” one fan tweeted. “What IS Holly wearing?” another asked.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (January 26) at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

