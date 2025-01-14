Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ with Stephen Mulhern partnership, expert claims

Holly Willoughby is “struggling” with her Dancing On Ice co-host Stephen Mulhern, one body language expert has claimed.

The hit ITV programme made its return on Sunday (January 12) for its 17th series – co-hosted by Holly and Stephen Mulhern.

Famous faces including Sam Aston, Chris Taylor and Ferne McCann all took to the ice to show off their best moves.

However, a body language expert claimed they noticed a big change in Holly when presenting the long-running show.

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

Holly and Stephen were back on TV screens on Sunday (January 12) for the new Dancing On Ice series.

And while this is their second time hosting the show, it appears Holly has shown signs she “has lost some confidence” while presenting alongside her friend Stephen.

“I think Holly is struggling to establish a strong level of rapport with Stephen Mulhern. I still don’t think she has the best rapport with him,” Darren Stanton said, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots.

Holly Willoughby ‘struggling’ with Stephen

According to the body language expert, both Holly and Stephen are “very experienced professional presenters”. They’re also really good friends. However, it seems something isn’t gelling.

And, as a result, Darren thinks they are “working as individuals, rather than them coming across as an established duo”.

Holly appears to have lost some of her confidence.

He explained: “Holly doesn’t really look at Stephen when she’s presenting. There’s pretty much zero eye contact when they both deliver their pieces to camera.”

Darren then noted that Holly and Stephen “are getting on well and do show clear respect for each other” – but there is no “level of deep rapport and connection”.

Holly Willoughby ‘lost her confidence’

Darren also claimed to have noticed a big change in Holly on Dancing On Ice at the weekend.

He shared: “Holly appears to have lost some of her confidence, and doesn’t have the same level of panache we’re used to seeing.”

Darren then claimed how when Stephen makes a series of jokes on air, “Holly reacts awkwardly in response, and it’s a bit stilted, which is not the reaction you’d get”.

As well as that Darren, pointed out how Stephen “takes the lead” and “bridges the gap seamlessly”. He said: “Although Holly is still great at what she does, Holly is more controlled and contrived in her emotion.”

