Dancing on Ice’s Holly Willoughby wows viewers in plunging dress: ‘I always think the outfits can’t get any better’

Dancing on Ice 2025 fans were left gushing over Holly Willoughby and her new show outfit.

The hit ITV programme made its return to telly screens on Sunday (January 12) for its brand new 17th series – co-hosted by Holly and Stephen Mulhern.

Famous faces including Sam Aston, Chris Taylor and Ferne McCann all took to the ice to show off their best moves.

And judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse were back to share their thoughts on the 2025 line-up.

But it’s fair to say Holly got plenty of people talking thanks to her “stunning” dress.

Holly and Stephen are back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby back on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice returned to screens on Sunday (January 12) for the new series.

Holly was back too, to host the show alongside Stephen Mulhern. They worked together on the 2024 series, following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV.

Kicking off the new series of Dancing on Ice, Holly looked incredible in a strapless and plunging baby blue gown.

Amping up the style, the frock was adorned with silver sparkles and snowflakes. As for her hair, Holly wore her blonde locks in a wavy style.

Holly’s dress got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby wows fans

Holly’s outfit certainly got plenty of people talking. On X, one person wrote: “Holly looks fabulous!”

A second Dancing on Ice viewer added on Holly’s Instagram post: “And I always think the outfits can’t get any better.”

A third declared: “Oh Holly! That dress is stunning and you look beautiful.” Another person penned: “This has got to be the most beautiful dress.”

Holly’s return to Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby’s Dancing on Ice return comes after Holly took a step back from the spotlight following a tough 2024.

In July, police uncovered a plot to kidnap, rape and kill her. As a result, Holly quit ITV’s This Morning after 14 years.

Dancing on Ice continues every Sunday at ITV1.

