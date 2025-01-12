Sir Steve Redgrave has revealed that Dancing On Ice bosses were feeling “very nervous” thanks to the star suffering a string of injuries in training.

The Olympic rowing legend will be making his debut on the ice next weekend (Sunday, January 19).

It’s been a rough rehearsal period for Sir Steve (Credit: ITV)

Sir Steve Redgrave talks Dancing On Ice injuries

Sir Steve is set to make his Dancing On Ice debut soon – but it hasn’t been an easy journey for the 62-year-old.

The star – who won Gold for Britain at five Olympic games – has revealed that training for the hit ITV show has taken its toll, thanks to a string of injuries.

Sir Steve – who is partnered up with Vicky Ogden – has revealed to The Sun that his health issues, as well as nasty injuries during training, have made his Dancing On Ice journey a difficult one.

“I’ve got colitis, I’m a diabetic. I’ve got a frozen shoulder. I had a fall on the third day, which then sort of irritated the shoulder – there were a lot of things that we couldn’t do. I pulled a hip flexor. So that’s all in the first few weeks,” he revealed.

Sir Steve Redgrave on prepping for Dancing On Ice

The Olympian then continued.

“I think the production team got very nervous, saying, ‘We’ve got to wrap him up in cotton wool. We’ve got to get him to the show.’ And here we are, we’re at the show,” he then said.

The star also revealed that he struggles with sensation in his feet and cannot stretch his hands.

Despite the odds seemingly being stacked up against him, Sir Steve believes he could go on to win the competition.

“Certainly in my deepest dreams – and it has to be a deepest dream – I think I’ve got a chance of winning this,” he said.

Who will come out on top? (Credit: ITV)

Sir Steve tipped to exit first

However, the bookmakers aren’t of the same opinion of Steve’s hopes.

According to Grosvenor Sport, Sir Steve is favourite to be eliminated from the competition first.

The Olympic gold medallist has odds of 33/1 to win the show.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale are The Traitors star Mollie Pearce and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston.

Both have odds of 4/1 to go all the way.

Dancing On Ice kicks off tonight (Sunday, January 12) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

