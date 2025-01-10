Ahead of the new series of Dancing On Ice, Sir Steve Redgrave has been tipped to be the first contestant eliminated. The retired British rower signed up for the upcoming 17th series, which will launch this Sunday (January 12).

The star-studded line-up was announced last year. With the likes of EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and presenter Michaela Strachan taking part, the series is expected to be fun. Sadly for British cyclist Sarah Storey, she was forced to withdraw from the show due to an injury.

While viewers haven’t seen anyone on the ice yet, people have already been betting for their winner.

Sir Steve Redgrave will compete on the show alongside pro skater Vicky Ogden (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Sir Steve Redgrave tipped to be voted out first

With two days to go until this year’s launch, online bookmaker Grosvenor Sport has released its odds for this year’s Dancing On Ice. Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for Steve.

With odds of 33/1, he remains at the bottom of the pile to win the skating show.

“Our longshot is the most titled rower in history and the oldest contestant on the series, Steve Redgrave, who’s priced at 33/1. Redgrave was the first British athlete to have won five Olympic gold medals at five consecutive Olympic games from 1984 to 2000,” spokesperson for Grosvenor Sport, Simon Kew, revealed.

“Throughout his career, Redgrave has also won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Award, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and nine World Rowing Championships gold medals.”

However, that doesn’t seem to be enough for the public to have faith in him.

Slightly above him with 20/1 is former footballer Anton Ferdinand and comedian Josh Jones.

Mollie will compete on the show alongside Colin Grafton (Credit: ITV)

Mollie Pearce ‘is hopeful to win Dancing on Ice’

On the other hand, former Traitors contestant Mollie Pearce and Corrie actor Sam Aston are the most popular choices to win. They’re joint favourites with current odds of 4/1 to win.

“Mollie missed out on winning The Traitors last year after a dramatic ending. But it’s looking hopeful for to win Dancing on Ice,” Simon said.

Reality star Chris Taylor is just behind Mollie and Sam with odds of 9/2.

The launch of the new series of Dancing On Ice will air on ITV1 on Sunday January 12 at 6.30pm.

