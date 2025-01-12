Dancing On Ice star Chelsee Healey was rushed to the medics after suffering a nasty fall during rehearsals.

The pain was so bad for the star that she even fainted.

Chelsee suffered a scare in training (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Chelsee Healey on horror fall in rehearsals

Ahead of tonight’s (Sunday, January 12) launch of Dancing On Ice, the stars of the show have been discussing their time in rehearsals.

One star in particular has had a tough time of it – even fainting during training after suffering a nasty fall.

Chelsee Healey – star of Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks – was left unconscious after taking a tumble during training.

Chelsee and her pro-skating partner, Andy Buchanan, revealed all during a chat with The Sun recently.

“We had one fall. She fell right on her tailbone, right on her coccyx. You know that shock that goes right through your body, and then she fainted. That was a bit of a scary one,” Andy said.

Chelsee on scary injury

The pro skater then continued.

“She was out for a minute. I was like, ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me,” he then said.

Chelsee then added: “I remember Andy waking me up and going, ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went.”

However, despite the scary incident, the star has revealed that she has no plans to quit.

Despite this, she did admit to feeling “broken”. She then went on to say that it was probably the “most mentally challenging” thing she’s done in her life.

Chelsee mentioned fainting in November (Credit: Instagram)

Dancing On Ice star Chelsee Healey on fainting

Chelsee previously mentioned that she’d fainted on the ice back in November.

Posting to her Instagram story at the time, the star revealed that she was taking a break from social media.

“I’m taking a little while off this. I have so much going on and just feeling a little overwhelmed,” she said on her story.

“I had training and fainted on the ice today. Thank you to my great partner for making sure I was ok and supporting me until I came around @andybuchanan2,” she then continued.

She didn’t reveal any other details at the time – until now.

It remains to be seen how well Chelsee will do on the show. If her Strictly stint in 2011 is anything to go by, she could get quite far! She was runner-up in a year that saw McFly’s Harry Judd win the show.

Dancing On Ice 2025 kicks off tonight (Sunday, January 12) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

