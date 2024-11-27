Fans of Dancing On Ice star Chelsee Healey are concerned after learning about her health from an Instagram story.

Chelsee is confirmed to compete in the 2025 series of Dancing on Ice. Although the mum of two is thrilled to show off her moves on the small screen, she seems to be struggling health-wise.

The Hollyoaks star was in the middle of rehearsals for her Dancing on Ice stint when she suddenly felt woozy.

Chelsee Healey is competing in Dancing On Ice 2025 : (Credit: ITV)

Chelsee Healey faints during Dancing On Ice rehearsals

The soap actress has decided to take a break from social media after providing an update on her health.

She posted a selfie to her Instagram story revealing only her eyes through a coat. In the caption, Chelsee revealed that she fainted on the ice during the day’s training.

“I’m taking a little while off this. I have so much going on and just feeling a little overwhelmed,” the star said as she announced a break from social media.

“I had training and fainted on the ice today. Thank you to my great partner for making sure I was ok and supporting me until I came around @andybuchanan2,” she wrote.

Dancing On Ice star Chelsee did not reveal any other details about her health or what caused her to faint.

Chelsee Healey provides an update on her health (Credit: Chelsee Healey/Instagram)

She’s excited to compete

Although Chelsee is aware that competing in the biggest dancing reality show is going to be “tough”, she’s doing it for her little girls – Cookie and Coco.

“I’m up for anything,” she said. “I love a challenge and I think I’ll be better up in the air than on the ice so just throw me about, the whole routine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHELSEE HEALEY (@chelseehealey)

As with any celebrity, the Dancing On Ice isn’t immune to trolls. While she thanks her age and wisdom for not paying heed to negativity, she’s protective of her kids. Chelsee had to defend herself from criticism for piercing her daughter Coco’s ears.

“The thing that really upsets me is when they direct it at my children, that’s the one thing that you know scares me a little bit coming into Dancing On Ice is that they can be targeted,” she expressed.

However, she’s determined to do it for her daughters despite feeling “super nervous” about the competition.

