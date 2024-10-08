The line-up for Dancing On Ice 2025 has been revealed in full months before the show begins. Now, odds on the celebrities have emerged.

After the full Dancing On Ice line-up was confirmed this month, a flurry of odds has poured in to bookmakers.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will host the show when it returns in January. Actor Ryan Thomas and his professional partner Amani Fancy won this year’s series.

Meanwhile, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire was runner-up, while Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts finished in third place.

But according to the bookies, next year could see an all-female final.

Mollie Pearce is an early favourite to win the series (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025 odds

Currently, according to betideas, The Traitors star Mollie Pearce is favourite to win the upcoming series, with odds of 3/1.

Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey is in second place with odds of 7/2.

Chelsee Healey is second favourite, according to bookies (Credit: ITV)

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey follows with odds of 5/1.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The line-up for the next series of Dancing On Ice has finally been confirmed and we make Mollie Pearce the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 competition.

“Chelsee Healey is a 7/2 shot and Team GB legend Dame Sarah Storey is 5/1 in the market.”

They list EastEnders icon Charlie Brooks of having odds of 6/1 as Coronation Street‘s Sam Aston follows at 7/1.

TOWIE star Dan Edgar is lower down the list of odds (Credit: ITV)

Early exits predicted

TOWIE stars Dan Edgar and Ferne McCann will be going head to head on the ice, both with odds of 8/1.

Meanwhile, Love Island‘s Chris Taylor has odds of 9/1, with ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand and TV host Michaela Strachan both trailing at 12/1.

But it’s even worse news for comedian Josh Jones and rower Sir Steve Redgrave who sit at the bottom of the pack.

Bookies expect that Steve Redgrave will be eliminated first (Credit: ITV)

Josh has odds of 20/1, while Sir Steve is in last place with odds of 25/1.

However, you can’t always trust the odds, as Adele was the 11/4 favorite to win last year’s series at the beginning.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV1 and ITVX in January.

