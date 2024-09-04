Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby reportedly had an “emotional” reunion with an ITV co-star following her kidnap plot ordeal.

The 43-year-old was identified as the subject of a kidnap and murder plot last October. At the time, she stepped away from This Morning.

The court sentenced the man allegedly behind the plot, Gavin Plumb, to life in prison in July. He will serve a minimum sentence of 16 years.

Holly made a defiant comeback to host Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern in January.

And the pair will host a reboot of 90s game show You Bet! later this year.

Although Gavin is now behind bars, Holly has reportedly continued to struggle with anxiety.

But Stephen is helping her overcome it as she prepares to return to work alongside him, a report claims.

A source told Closer: “Having Stephen alongside her and knowing they’ll be doing it together has helped her enormously – it’s been quite an emotional reunion.

“And while she’s still battling with anxiety and working on rebuilding her confidence, she’s grateful that she’ll be working with such a close friend she not only feels incredibly supported by, but who she loves and adores.”

Holly and Stephen first hosted children’s show Ministry of Mayhem together in 2004.

Stephen then stood in for Phillip Schofield on an episode of Dancing On Ice in 2022 before replacing him permanently earlier this year.

Holly and Stephen will front a You Bet! reboot later this year (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Stephen to front You Bet! reboot

Discussing her return to work to host You Bet! with Stephen, Holly said: “I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

Stephen added: “I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.

“From the big and spectacular to the unique and unexpected, I can’t wait to see what extraordinary skills the challengers have up their sleeves.”

You Bet! will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

