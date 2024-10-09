Chelsee Healey is making her Dancing on Ice debut next year – and we can’t wait!

The soap star is a regular on TV screens and, along with the likes of Charlie Brooks and Chris Taylor, Chelsee is set to take to the ice next year.

But how old was she when he father sadly passed away? Who is her criminal convicted ex? And what *really* happened when she ‘flashed’ on Strictly Come Dancing? Keep reading to find out…

Chelsee Healey will appear on Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: ITV)

Who Dancing on Ice star Chelsee Healey is

Chelsee Healey is a British actress.

Born in Salford, Manchester, she is best known for playing Janeece Bryant in the BBC hit show, Waterloo Road. Chelsee has also appeared in Hollyoaks, Casualty and Strictly Come Dancing.

Chelsee is 36 years old, and was born on August 6 1988.

She also stars in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

What else Dancing On Ice star has Chelsee Healey been in

Chelsee has kept herself booked and busy over the years. She kick started her career with a role in Waterloo Road, and went on to become a soap legend, playing Goldie McQueen in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

She made her Hollyoaks debut in 2016 and has remained there ever since. Chelsee also played Honey Wright in the medical drama Casualty, between 2014 and 2015.

Turning her hand to reality TV, Chelsee took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 – coming in second place to McFly star Harry Judd.

Chelsee Healey on tragic death of her dad

The star’s father, Brian Healey, died when he was just 28 years old from pancreatitis. Chelsee was five years old at the time.

Brian, an air-conditioning engineer, fell ill while he was holidaying in Ibiza with Chelsee, her older sister Kate and mother Beverley. Unfortunately, he was taken to hospital but never made it back to the UK.

“I was only five but I still ­remember things about it,” Chelsee previously shared. She added: “A couple of weeks later I was in my nanna’s living room and she came off the phone to mum before giving me a huge hug. That was her way of saying my dad had passed away. I remember it like it was yesterday.”

As Mirror reports, Chelsee continued: “I ­remember Dad, I know he was ­really cheeky. My nan says I’m just like him. She always tells me how proud he’d be of me.”

The actress shot to fame on Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

How old Chelsee Healey was in Waterloo Road

Chelsee appeared in Waterloo Road for the first time in 2006 aged 18. She played Janeece Bryant in the hit BBC show until 2012, when she decided to leave.

At the time, Chelsee revealed the reason for her quitting was down to her wanting more challenges. She told What’s On TV: “I felt I needed to. I’ve been there for six years and it was time to do different things.”

However, 11 years later, and Chelsee reprised her role as Janeece Bryant for the 12th series.

Dancing on Ice star Chelsee Healey’s lockdown scandals

In June 2020, Chelsee found herself in hot water after she reportedly attended an illegal rave during lockdown.

As Metro reports, she was caught breaching strict coronavirus lockdown rules earlier in the year when she was snapped at a rule-breaking party in Manchester.

Chelsee later apologised and told The Sun she was “stupid and irresponsible” for breaking the rules. The TV star said: “It’s hard to resist the temptation of breaking the rules but they have to be followed.” The soap star also admitted she was “truly sorry” for her “silly mistake”.

However, that wasn’t the only time Chelsee found herself in trouble during the pandemic. Earlier on in the year, she was accused of breaking the rules by travelling 200 miles to visit Jake McLean, Lauren Goodger’s ex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHELSEE HEALEY (@chelseehealey)

Chelsee’s secret boyfriend

Chelsee is currently loved-up with a guy called Eddie. The pair have been together for more than two years – but it wasn’t until last year when Chelsee finally revealed his identity.

Protective of her romantic life, Chelsee kept Eddie largely out of the public glare at first, often obscuring his face with emojis. However, his identity was later revealed in late 2023.

Chelsee and Eddie share one child together, a daughter called Cookie who was born in December 2023.

Chelsee dated Lauren’s ex Jake McLean (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Actress Chelsee Healey ‘shaken’ over death of ex

Prior to her relationship with Eddie, Chelsee dated Jake McLean. The pair dated in 2020 but ended up splitting after struggling to make their long-distance romance last.

In July 2022, Jake tragically died after he was involved in a car crash in Bodrum, Turkey.

An insider at the time alleged to The Sun: “The news has understandably left Chelsee completely shaken. She knew Jake for a long time before they started seeing each other and things only ended because they lived too far apart.

“It’s obviously tragic news and Chelsee sends her condolences to all his family and friends.”

Chelsee’s convinced criminal ex

Back in 2014, Chelsee struck up a romance with Jack Malloy – but split in July 2016.

In November 2015, Jack served five months of a year-long sentence for dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

However, the pair reunited and Chelsee found out she was pregnant with their child. Defending her ‘bad boy’ Jack at the time, Chelsee told OK!: “It can be a bit upsetting because he’s really not.

“Jack has been tarnished because of the mistakes he has made in the past, but everyone makes mistakes. It’s a shame that people jump to conclusions about him because he’s a great guy, we’re very happy together.”

Fast forward to July 2017, and Chelsee gave birth to their baby, a daughter called Coco Valentine Healey Molloy. However, not long after, Chelsee and Jack called it quits for the final time.

Chelsee was upset about the ordeal (Credit: BBC)

Chelsee Healey flashed on BBC Strictly

In 2011, Chelsee was a contestant on the ninth series of Strictly Come Dancing. She was partnered with Pasha Kovalev and the pair finished as runners-up.

However, during one dance routine, Chelsee revealed a bit too much after suffering a wardrobe malfunction. While dancing, her dress fell down, causing a panicked Chelsee try to stop the frock from exposing more of her cleavage.

Receiving feedback from the judges, Chelsee couldn’t contain her emotion as she started to break down. Judge Alesha Dixon attempted to reassure her and said: “You have nothing to cry about, my darling. It did not distract from the dance.”

Chelsee later took to X, then known as Twitter to tell her fans: “Mortified I got upset on Strictly! Just upset that I let @PashaKovalev down! He’s worked so hard and I messed up!”

