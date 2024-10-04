As Dancing On Ice prepares to return to our screens, TOWIE hunk Dan Edgar has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be taking to the ice.

“I’m looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real,” he told Heart FM. “I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I’m a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work.”

Ahead of the 2025 series, which will kick off in January, we find out more about Dan and his life outside of the ITVBe reality show.

Dan Edgar is one of the celebrities who signed up for the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Dan Edgar is famous for

Dan Edgar is most known for being a reality star. However, before gracing out screens, he worked as an electrician.

“I wanted to be a footballer but I wasn’t good enough in the end,” he told Checklist, adding: “I doubt I’d still be an electrician though, and I always saw myself doing something else. I hope I’d have owned my own company if I didn’t take the TV path.”

Dan first rose to fame in 2015 when he joined the reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). He has appeared as a cast member of the ITVBe show since its 14th series. Throughout the episodes, his love life has been well documented.

Where Dan Edgar is from

Dan was born on May 12, 1990, in Thurrock, Essex. He is currently 34 years old.

Dan rose to fame on reality show TOWIE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Dancing On Ice star Dan Edgar does for a living

Outside of being a reality star, Dan has also worked with fashion brands such as His Column and Hype.

While talking to Checklist, Dan revealed he plans to launch his own app. “I’m currently in the process of building my own app which is going to be a virtual concierge service, so I’m going to [be] spending a lot of time concentrating on that,” he said.

Dan and Amber split following their six-year relationship (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why Dan Edgar and Amber Turner split

Following a six-year relationship, Dan and fellow TOWIE star Amber Turner split in 2023, leaving many wondering what the reason was. According to an inside source at The Sun, the pair weren’t on the same page.

“Amber has been desperate to settle down for years now, but Dan has always been hesitant,” a source claimed.

“She was convinced a proposal would be coming soon after they moved into their dream home together at the end of last year. But Dan has failed to make the changes he promised to make for Amber and still seems undecided about the future.”

The source continued: “Amber was always willing to give Dan time as he shied away from commitment, but she lost patience.”

During an interview with OK! in March, Dan reflected on their relationship and revealed they are not on speaking terms.

“We were in contact about the dog [Oliver] and I wasn’t moving on and she wasn’t either. I was sitting there like, why am I still entertaining her? We didn’t speak for a little while, the dust settled, we stopped talking more and then she went to Dubai. We then cut contact. I only needed to speak to her about the dog but I was talking to her mum about him,” he said.

In the same interview, Dan admitted they shouldn’t maintain a friendship either.

“When the dust settles you can reflect. You start really thinking of the ins and outs and thinking about things a lot deeper. I don’t think there should or can be a friendship there. We were never going to move on from it – we were going around in circles. I went to Ibiza in September and when I got back I thought this is a good time to cut contact,” he continued.

Are Dan Edgar and Ella Rae Wise still together?

We think so… Since his split from Amber, Dan has had an on/off relationship with co-star Ella Rae Wise.

“When we got home from Bali [in March] and when we’d finished filming, I’d still see him and we were pretty close,” Ella said at the time. “But it did get to the point where communication was lost massively and we were playing things down so much and not actually being 100% truthful with our feelings.”

Not being “truthful” appears to have resulted in Dan cheating with his ex Hannah Rally while Ella was away in Dubai.

Speaking in an Instagram video in August, Ella said: “So if no one’s aware what Dan did to me. I went away for five days and he just couldn’t keep it in his pants. And to be honest I think it was a little bit of a blessing in disguise because it made him realise how much he actually liked me.”

However, in August Dan revealed he was back with Ella and the two are giving things a go.

“I am not speaking to anyone [else] and she isn’t. When we are filming, we’re around each other a lot, but the break in filming changes things a bit. But we spoke a lot during the break. We are seeing if we can get back to where we were,” he said.

Dan and Ella latest

A couple of weeks ago, the pair were seen filming scenes for the ITVBe reality show. They were pictured looking loved-up on a date at a roller skating rink.

Get in, you’ll give the neighbours a heart attack!

Then, on TOWIE last week (September 30), Ella rocked up at Dan’s door in her undies, with the TOWIE hunk telling her: “Get in, you’ll give the neighbours a heart attack!”

They then enjoyed a movie night date at his. However, fans are wary and shared their fears for Ella. One said: “Ella is so into Dan. I really hope he doesn’t mug her off.”

Dan and Ella appear to be loved up… for now (Credit: ITV)

Who was Dan Edgar with before Amber?

During his break with Amber, Dan had a short-lived relationship with Lauren Sims in 2019.

Before dating Amber, Dan had already dated other TOWIE cast members Lauren Pope and Jessica Wright, the latter he was introduced to during his first appearance on the show. In 2017, Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff cheated on her then-boyfriend Jamie Laing with Dan.

We can hardly keep up!

Dan Edgar’s net worth

According to various sources, Dan is estimated to be worth more than £1 million.

Dancing On Ice starts on ITV1 in January.

